Bella Thorne shades YouTuber ex Tana Mongeau on Twitter

Published: 20/Dec/2020 22:44

by Charlotte Colombo
Amid the release of her new song “Stupid F**king B***h,” Bella Thorne threw some serious shade towards her ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau on Twitter.

In a series of Tweets labelled #SFB (after her new song), Thorne claimed that Mongeau “wishes” she was her, and even accuses her ex of “bringing up [her] name for attention” in an attempt to be “relevant.”

Tana, who described herself as  being “bazoinked” by the whole situation, soon got wind of the drama and posted a few fiery Tweets of her own, as well as seemingly confirming that she was the titular “SFB” in Thorne’s song.

Showing that size matters, Mongeau began by comparing her Twitter engagements to Thorne. Claiming that her Tweets get more favourites than Bella’s, she mocks her for being “worried about [her] legacy.”

Referring to Thorne’s own controversy on OnlyFans, Mongeau then challenges Thorne to respond to her Tweets and to “promote sex workers like you promised.”

Quipping that she must be “liv[ing] in [Thorne’s] head rent free,” Tana added: “Imagine taking the time to write, direct, and fund entire song about me called Stupid F**king B***h and also being Bella Thorne.”

The YouTuber also retweeted supportive fans who noted that her own track, “Without You,” had a lot more streams than Thorne’s newest.

Tana finished her rant by saying: “I’m honestly done being walked on and f**ked on by s**tty people and looking like the bad person. I’d rather go out exposing and swinging.”

Thorne is yet to respond to these latest Tweets.

This isn’t the first time the former girlfriends have found themselves at odds online. When Thorne collaborated with Clubhouse BH star Teala Dunn, the TikToker uploaded a video of the two kissing.

Mongeau quickly made her feelings about the smooch known, as she says to Dunn that she “doesn’t have the energy” to get involved in a love triangle with her and Bella, although she does quip that Thorne “never looked that uncomfortable” when she kissed her. Tana is obviously no stranger to throwing shade and fans will wonder if more is to come if Thorne responds to the latest beef.

TikTok star Sabrina Quesada responds as cheating scandals escalate

Published: 20/Dec/2020 19:50

by Charlotte Colombo
As the dust settles around Sabrina Quesada allegedly “cheating” on boyfriend Cooper Noriega, her former friend, Valeria Arguelles, has come out with some accusations of her own.

Since AwesomenessTV’s show “Next Influencer” showed contestants Quesada and Julian Jara get closer and closer — with the two even sharing a kiss — the young TikTok star has faced a lot of backlash for allegedly “cheating” on her boyfriend Cooper.

Although both Quesada and Noreiga have hit back at the claims — noting that the show is pre-recorded — it looks like the drama won’t stop coming for the young starlet, as her former friend and fellow TikToker Arguelles announced that she was ending her friendship with Sabrina after she found out she had a romantic history with Arguelle’s boyfriend Ignacio Cubeddu.

In a video broadcast on her Instagram Live, Arguelles elaborated on why she had decided to cut ties with Quesada: “She didn’t even tell me herself,” Valeria explained. “I had to find out from people on the show [Next Influencer] — people on the show knew first.”


Following this revelation, Igancio contacted TikTokRoom to explain his side of the story, saying: “What happened between me and Sabrina was months and months before me and Valeria met […] Should I have told Valeria? Possibly, I understand her point.”

Justifying his decision to keep it quiet, he continued: “As a man, I don’t need to be yapping about my intimacy with women.”

It didn’t take long for Arguelles to respond to her ex-boyfriends statement. In a comment directed to him,  she said on Instagram: “You didn’t tell me that you f****d my best friend, but I’m playing the victim, right?”

Quesada herself also commented on the post, giving her side of the story: “This [sleeping with Igancio] happened when I was a sophomore in high school, before I knew Valeria, before I was with Igancio, and before I was on social media. I’ve reached out to her and apologized for not telling her it happened sooner, but it’s my intimate life that she’s putting on the internet.”

Taking the opportunity to defend herself against some of the other allegations against her, Sabrina added: “I have never done ANYTHING with someone who was in a relationship.”