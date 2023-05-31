Grace Van Dien threatens to leave FaZe after emotional confrontation with Rain

Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien was left in tears after FaZe Rain confronted her in-person in a tense conversation after he publicly criticized her online.

FaZe Rain has made his feelings about the esports organization’s recent business decisions quite clear, but things amped up a notch after they announced that Grace Van Dien of Stranger Things fame would be joining their ranks.

Rain and Grace went back-and-forth in a series of videos and posts in the wake of her signing to FaZe, with Rain actually leaking her announcement days beforehand and levying a few personal insults toward the actress.

Of note, Rain lashed out at Grace for not knowing what “trickshotting” was before calling the actress “excruciatingly mid, who I would never let touch me on my drunkest night.”

Grace hit back at him by telling him to “get f*cking wrecked” and bringing up his previous struggles with drug addiction. “I know you, Rain, as the person who almost overdosed on a live stream,” she said. “And I know that you’re better now, and I’m really proud of you for that. I am.”

Grace’s mention of his substance abuse sparked backlash against her online from Rain and his fans, but other streamers like Disguised Toast and Asmongold defended her remarks.

Grace Van Dien breaks down in tears confronting FaZe Rain

On May 29, Rain announced via his Instagram stories that he and Grace were going to meet up for a video to discuss their issues… but the collaboration ended up turning sour.

Instagram: FaZeRain FaZe Rain teased his video with Grace two days prior to uploading it.

“How could you let other people hurt your feelings?” he said during one point in their conversation. “Do you not believe in yourself? Are you not a confident woman? You should be. You’ve accomplished great things. You should be confident in yourself.”

“…if I call you mid, you should be like, ‘F*ck him,'” he continued. “Who cares what I say? And if you bring up my drug past – are you getting emotional?”

It was at this point that Grace seemingly began to cry. “Yeah,” she answered. “I don’t like you.”

“Okay, that’s fine,” he replied. “I’m just being very logical. I understand how you feel, but you brought things up against me.”

“I think you’re a terrible person,” she shot back.

(Topic begins at 19:22)

Grace Van Dien threatens to leave FaZe if Rain releases video

When asked why she felt that way, Grace said she “didn’t owe [him] and explanation,” and walked out of the room, clearly crying.

That’s not all; she also threatened to leave FaZe if the video was ever released before exiting Rain’s apartment.

FaZe Clan responds after Grace Van Dien threatens to leave

Shortly after Rain’s video, FaZe Clan spoke out publicly about the situation in a short Tweet. In their post, FaZe openly showed support for Grace and called the treatment toward her “in no way okay.”

“FaZe is no stranger to contrasting viewpoints and passionate opinions on the future of the brand,” they wrote. “Recruitment has always drawn that out. But make no mistake, the mistreatment of our newest member is in no way OK. Grace joined in hopes to bring her voice to FaZe and we stand by her.”

Rain hits back at FaZe after company stands with Grace Van Dien

Rain has also responded to FaZe’s statement, seemingly calling out the company’s social media manager, Cbass: “Ratio shut ur dumb*ss up Cbass.”

This isn’t the first time Rain has taken shots at Cbass. In fact, Rain threatened to leave the company unless he is fired in a video earlier this month.

Thus far, it’s unclear if Grace is still with FaZe Clan in the wake of this latest drama, but we’ll make sure to keep you updated on the ongoing situation right here at Dexerto.