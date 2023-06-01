Grace Van Dien hits back at FaZe Rain’s video by exposing explicit tweet

Grace Van Dien has offered her response to FaZe Rain’s latest video by exposing an explicit tweet he’d made in 2013 in her own YouTube upload.

FaZe Rain and Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien’s feud has taken over the internet as the two stars continue to clash after Dien was signed to FaZe Clan earlier this month.

Her addition to the group was leaked days beforehand by co-founder FaZe Rain, who seemed to take issue with her joining FaZe. In the days that followed, Rain levied several criticisms toward Grace, slamming her for not knowing what “trickshotting” was and calling her someone who is “excruciatingly mid, who I would never let touch me on my drunkest night.”

Van Dien hit back by referencing Rain’s previous struggles with drug use, sparking even more backlash against the actress. The two eventually met up to quash their feud in a joint video — but, instead of smoothing things over, Grace ended up leaving the conversation in tears before threatening to leave FaZe if the video was posted.

Rain ended up posting the video on May 31 in spite of her threat. FaZe later published a statement standing in support of Grace Van Dien as comments poured in on social media discussing the drama.

Grace’s own response to the issue seems to have flown under the radar, though. Later that night, Van Dien would upload her own video using footage from her interaction with Rain — footage that was cut out from Rain’s own video of their discussion.

Grace Van Dien confronts FaZe Rain with past explicit tweet

In the two-minute video, Grace brought up an old tweet that Rain purportedly penned, one in which he allegedly discussed sexually assaulting actress Emma Watson. At first, Rain adamantly denied ever creating the post and called it “fake” until Grace brought it up on her phone screen.

She then appeared to tap his profile picture, seemingly taking her to his official Twitter profile. “That’s not real,” he exclaimed before Grace proved it was his account. “What the f*ck? Okay, that is crazy.”

“So, you guys are known for very sexist things,” Grace says before the video cut off to show a short message she penned addressing the situation.

“If you want to change the fruits, you will first have to change the roots,” she wrote.

Rain addressed offensive tweet before Grace Van Dien’s video

However, Rain brought up the post himself during his own video that he’d uploaded earlier that day. In his video, he admitted to creating the “terrible” post and penning “probably even worse” tweets in the past, although he did not show the tweet in his own upload.

“I’ve deleted a lot of them,” he admitted. “Whenever I see them, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe I tweeted that.'”

“If you were there back in the community, we all tweeted really, really bad things. I don’t know, if you guys want to demonize me for the tweet, it was me responding to Tenser and I said the r-word and I said it about Emma Watson, for whatever reason. I don’t know why, but I did.”

(Topic begins at 5:48)

Although Rain has since deleted the post, screenshots of the tweet have been spotted on Twitter. A thread from the original comment also still exists, underneath which several users have criticized him for making such a statement.

Twitter Commenters were quick to find Rain’s now-deleted tweet.

However, some fans are arguing in favor of Rain, claiming that such his comment was from a much different time when he was younger. The conversation is split online, leading to another major conversation that has sparked as a result of this viral feud.

Rain has yet to respond to Van Dien’s upload at the time of writing, but we’ll make sure to keep you updated on this ongoing drama right here at Dexerto.