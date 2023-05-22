FaZe Rain claims FaZe signed NICKMERCS as “damage control” after Tfue controversy

FaZe Clan stalwart Nordan ‘Rain’ Shat has spoken out against the company once again, now claiming that they are paying Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff a hefty salary to be a co-owner as “damage control” for the legal battle they were embroiled in with former FaZe Fortnite star Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney.

For many months now, Rain has been in an ongoing battle with FaZe Clan, unhappy with the direction of the company and the decisions being made that he claims have seen the organization go downhill.

Most recently, he has threatened to leave FaZe Clan if they don’t remove Sebastian ‘Cbass’ Diamond from the company.

On May 21, Rain once again took to social media, posting to his Instagram story to call out the actions of FaZe.

Rain calls out FaZe over NICKMERCS deal

In his Instagram story, Rain said: “You know FaZe recruited NICKMERCS in 2018 as ‘damage control’ (their words not mine) to the Tfue situation and those idiots have been paying him $1M a year since.

“I couldn’t think of ONE memorable moment with NICKMERCS and FaZe. Like literally not one. No other FaZe member gets even close to that # btw.”

Nick officially joined FaZe Clan in 2019 after his unceremonious split from 100 Thieves, before announcing in 2021 that he had become a co-owner with an equity stake in the organization.

While Rain does appear to have started mending certain bridges with members of FaZe, such as his reconciliation with Alex ‘Adapt’ Prynkiewicz, he is still going all-in on calling out the issues he believes exist within FaZe.