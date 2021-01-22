 Where is FaZe Rain? YouTuber provides health update after drug abuse - Dexerto
Where is FaZe Rain? YouTuber provides health update after drug abuse

Published: 22/Jan/2021 12:14

by Jacob Hale
faze rain youtuber
YouTube: FaZe Rain

faze clan FaZe Rain

Fans of one of FaZe Clan’s biggest stars, Nordan ‘Rain’ Shat, have been wondering where the popular influencer is after months of almost total silence.

In the last few years, fans have seen a new and unsettling side of FaZe Rain, as he has dealt with numerous issues ranging from mental health troubles to drug abuse.

Things really took a turn when Rain’s drug abuse spilled onto his social media and it became immediately apparent to fans that something was up with the former CoD YouTuber.

He was kicked out of the FaZe house in May 2020 and has been shown to have a turbulent time since then, finally conceding that he had messed up and revealing he had been left paralyzed by his drug use.

When happened with FaZe Rain?

faze rain faze chain

FaZe Rain was very active on Instagram throughout the summer of 2020, during a period that left fans worried and even prompted fellow FaZe Clan members Teeqo and Nikan to intervene during an alarming Instagram Live appearance, with him using and seemingly promoting drugs to his audience.

It definitely seemed to kick things into gear though, with Rain then announcing he aims to get clean, with infrequent but promising posts since that provide a little more hope for fans of his.

What is FaZe Rain up to now?

While you shouldn’t expect Nordan to be uploading gameplays to his YouTube channel again too soon, there have been some posts suggesting that things are getting back to normal.

In September 2020, Rain posted that the pain was spreading as a result of his severe nerve damage, but that he’s “trying his best.”

After just a few reply tweets to his followers over the following months, Rain tweeted once again on January 21 that he was celebrating “5 months drug free,” which inspired a litany of supportive tweets from fans and fellow creators.

When is FaZe Rain coming back to YouTube?

As of right now, it’s unclear if or when Rain will be coming back to YouTube.

While his gaming content and vlogs were once widely adored by fans, and many would love to see him come back, Nordan hasn’t expressed any interest in making videos again in the near future.

That said, it’s impossible to rule out, and he may decide to start uploading again once he’s got his personal affairs back in order and is in a happier place.

Until then, we’ll all be hoping that he continues to get better and 2021 brings him more prosperity than 2020 did.

How to download and save videos on TikTok

Published: 22/Jan/2021 11:22 Updated: 22/Jan/2021 11:41

by Georgina Smith
TIkTok on phone laying on grass
Pixabay: Kon Karampelas

TikTok

As long as a creator has the feature switched on, users are able to download TikTok videos right from the app onto their phones for later reference – but TikTok has made the process very simple.

While you can browse through any videos you’ve liked by accessing the tab in your profile, TikTok’s current lack of a save folder system like Instagram means searching for a particular video you saw a few months ago rather difficult.

Whether it’s a recipe for a pasta dish you only now have found the time to make or a tutorial for that TikTok dance that you can’t quite grasp, sometimes it’s easier to have it tucked away in your camera roll for easy access.

The TikTok logo on a black screen
TikTok
TikTok has become a hub for all sorts of viral trends.

Fortunately, TikTok has a feature installed natively within the app that allows you to save a video to your camera roll in just a few steps – providing that the creator of whatever video you’re trying to download has a public profile, and allows people to save their videos.

How to save TikToks to your camera roll?

  1. Locate the video you wish to download.
  2. Press and hold the screen to activate the menu.
  3. The top option should be ‘Save Video’ with a download icon next to it – select this button to download the video to your camera roll.

There is also an alternate way to access the ‘Save Video’ button, though both methods produce the same results.

Essentially it’s just a case of whatever’s more convenient for you, as the most frequently used menu differs from user to user.

  1. Locate the video you want to save.
  2. Press the arrow on the sidebar to open the ‘Share’ menu.
  3. At the bottom row of icons, there will be a circle with a download button in it. Tap this to download the video.

It’s important to note that the username TikTok trademark will appear throughout the video, but this is to ensure that people do not steal other people’s content and claim it as their own.

The feature is super useful for when you don’t want to lose a specific TikTok amongst the thousands of videos that you like.