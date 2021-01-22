Where is FaZe Rain? YouTuber provides health update after drug abuse - Dexerto

Fans of one of FaZe Clan’s biggest stars, Nordan ‘Rain’ Shat, have been wondering where the popular influencer is after months of almost total silence.

In the last few years, fans have seen a new and unsettling side of FaZe Rain, as he has dealt with numerous issues ranging from mental health troubles to drug abuse.

Things really took a turn when Rain’s drug abuse spilled onto his social media and it became immediately apparent to fans that something was up with the former CoD YouTuber.

He was kicked out of the FaZe house in May 2020 and has been shown to have a turbulent time since then, finally conceding that he had messed up and revealing he had been left paralyzed by his drug use.

When happened with FaZe Rain?

FaZe Rain was very active on Instagram throughout the summer of 2020, during a period that left fans worried and even prompted fellow FaZe Clan members Teeqo and Nikan to intervene during an alarming Instagram Live appearance, with him using and seemingly promoting drugs to his audience.

It definitely seemed to kick things into gear though, with Rain then announcing he aims to get clean, with infrequent but promising posts since that provide a little more hope for fans of his.

What is FaZe Rain up to now?

While you shouldn’t expect Nordan to be uploading gameplays to his YouTube channel again too soon, there have been some posts suggesting that things are getting back to normal.

In September 2020, Rain posted that the pain was spreading as a result of his severe nerve damage, but that he’s “trying his best.”

The pain is spreading and getting worse and worse everyday. I can’t live like this. If only you knew how fucked I am. Trying my best I promise. — FAZE PAIN (@FaZe_Rain) September 18, 2020

After just a few reply tweets to his followers over the following months, Rain tweeted once again on January 21 that he was celebrating “5 months drug free,” which inspired a litany of supportive tweets from fans and fellow creators.

5 months drug free 😁 I want one of them coins next month — FAZE PAIN (@FaZe_Rain) January 21, 2021

When is FaZe Rain coming back to YouTube?

As of right now, it’s unclear if or when Rain will be coming back to YouTube.

While his gaming content and vlogs were once widely adored by fans, and many would love to see him come back, Nordan hasn’t expressed any interest in making videos again in the near future.

That said, it’s impossible to rule out, and he may decide to start uploading again once he’s got his personal affairs back in order and is in a happier place.

Until then, we’ll all be hoping that he continues to get better and 2021 brings him more prosperity than 2020 did.