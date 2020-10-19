Genshin Impact character hits on Amouranth and gets brutally shut down - Dexerto

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has jumped right onto the trend of playing Genshin Impact for her audience, and it looks like she’s enjoying herself with the voice lines. One of the characters tried to hit on her, but that didn’t go down very well.

The popular personality, who has over 1.7 million followers on her channel, is well-known for her dance streams and IRL content. Those who have watched her online will know she regularly appears at the very top of the Just Chatting section.

Though, she doesn’t tend to limit herself to just in-real life broadcasts. On October 17, she showed that again by diving into miHoYo’s Genshin Impact, which some people have claimed to have spent thousands of dollars on since its September 2020 release. One even called spending $5,000 on cosmetics a regretful “learning experience.”

Now, we can’t say Amouranth shared the same regrets playing it, however.

Amouranth on Genshin Impact

During her stream, it looked like she really enjoyed trying something different, but it really was the role-playing side of the title that appeared to hook her in to keep playing.

In one scene, she enjoyed a bit of back and forth with the NPCs – as seen below. It asks her: “Are you a hilichurl with some reasonable level of intelligence?” to which she replies no, and it says: “No, I doubt it. After all, hilichurls aren’t exactly known for their smarts.”

Soon after, she fired back “I’ll be your apprentice,” clearly focusing on the task in hand.

Genshin Impact character hits on Amouranth

Now, that clip was just an example of how interactive it made her stream, but maybe the best moment was this one. A brutal shutdown.

It didn’t take long for her to work out what Kaeya was trying to do after a short exchange with the character, giving him the knock-back quickly after he tried to hit on her in-game.

“Please do visit me at our headquarters when you have the time,” he said as she was about to leave, followed by: “I also know a lovely tavern, if that’s more your thing.” After that, she quickly decided he was a “f**k boy” and joked all men are the same.

Not quite the result Kaeya would have been after, but there you go.

Fans will be hoping for even more of these cool moments in Genshin Impact, because after this stint on the game, she’s surely going to jump back on to the viral trend again soon enough.