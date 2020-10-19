 Genshin Impact character hits on Amouranth and gets brutally shut down - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Genshin Impact character hits on Amouranth and gets brutally shut down

Published: 19/Oct/2020 17:30

by David Purcell
Amouranth Genshin Impact
Amouranth / Twitch

Share

Amouranth Genshin Impact

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has jumped right onto the trend of playing Genshin Impact for her audience, and it looks like she’s enjoying herself with the voice lines. One of the characters tried to hit on her, but that didn’t go down very well. 

The popular personality, who has over 1.7 million followers on her channel, is well-known for her dance streams and IRL content. Those who have watched her online will know she regularly appears at the very top of the Just Chatting section.

Advertisement

Though, she doesn’t tend to limit herself to just in-real life broadcasts. On October 17, she showed that again by diving into miHoYo’s Genshin Impact, which some people have claimed to have spent thousands of dollars on since its September 2020 release. One even called spending $5,000 on cosmetics a regretful “learning experience.”

Now, we can’t say Amouranth shared the same regrets playing it, however.

Advertisement
Amouranth
Amouranth, Instagram
Amouranth also has a huge following on Instagram, with 2.8 million followers.

Amouranth on Genshin Impact

During her stream, it looked like she really enjoyed trying something different, but it really was the role-playing side of the title that appeared to hook her in to keep playing.

In one scene, she enjoyed a bit of back and forth with the NPCs – as seen below. It asks her: “Are you a hilichurl with some reasonable level of intelligence?” to which she replies no, and it says: “No, I doubt it. After all, hilichurls aren’t exactly known for their smarts.”

Soon after, she fired back “I’ll be your apprentice,” clearly focusing on the task in hand.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact character hits on Amouranth

Now, that clip was just an example of how interactive it made her stream, but maybe the best moment was this one. A brutal shutdown.

It didn’t take long for her to work out what Kaeya was trying to do after a short exchange with the character, giving him the knock-back quickly after he tried to hit on her in-game.

“Please do visit me at our headquarters when you have the time,” he said as she was about to leave, followed by: “I also know a lovely tavern, if that’s more your thing.” After that, she quickly decided he was a “f**k boy” and joked all men are the same.

Advertisement

Not quite the result Kaeya would have been after, but there you go.

Fans will be hoping for even more of these cool moments in Genshin Impact, because after this stint on the game, she’s surely going to jump back on to the viral trend again soon enough.

Advertisement
Cars

Kylie Jenner’s stunning car collection will make your jaw drop

Published: 19/Oct/2020 16:20

by Kieran Bicknell
Instagram: @kyliejenner

Share

Kylie Jenner is one of the most successful young entrepreneurs the world has ever seen, and her car collection proves it. With everything from luxury SUVs to top-range hypercars, she has all bases covered in her car collection.

Kylie Jenner is a social media sensation, serial entrepreneur, and bonafide car collector. Considering her age, she has an incredibly diverse taste in cars with both ‘typical rich kid’ cars and some very left-field choices.

Advertisement

As with everything in her life, she regularly posts her car collection to her Instagram, showing off her rides to over 198 million followers. Below, we’ve highlighted some of the best cars from Kylie Jenner’s car collection for your enjoyment.

Kylie Jenner Car Collection AMG G63

Kylie Jenner’s luxury car collection

As any self-respecting entrepreneur will tell you, appearance is everything. Well, Kylie certainly has that one covered, with a whole host of luxury cars at her disposal.

Advertisement

Jenner has no less than three different variations of Mercedes G-Wagons. These luxury 4x4s are a great way to make a statement wherever she goes. Her collection ranges from a bright orange AMG G63, to a standard Tan-colored G-Wagon that regularly makes appearances on her Instagram feed.

Rolls-Royces also play a big part in her car collection. She has been seen with no less than four different Rolls-Royce Ghosts, though it is unclear how many of these are simply the same car that has been repainted.

Perhaps most notable from her luxury car collection is her classic Rolls-Royce. Gifted to her by ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, the classic Rolls is one of the most unique and stunning cars in her collection. For day-to-day duties, Kylie also has two Range Rovers. Perfect for driving around without drawing attention to herself, they are also the cheapest cars in her garage.

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner Blue Ferrari

Kylie Jenner’s supercars

Not only does Kylie have a number of opulent luxury cars, but she also appears to be a fan of the faster things in life. Her supercar collection is enough to make any petrolhead jealous, with a few notable highlights.

Kylie has a number of different Ferraris, including a Ferrari 488 Spyder which she bought to match with her sister Kendall back in 2018. Not only does she have the 488, but also a 458 Italia spyder in a custom blue finish.

Lamborghinis are also a common theme in her collection. Jenner owns both a bright orange Lamborghini Aventador (which matches her AMG G63 truck) and a red Lamborghini Urus. The Urus is a recent addition to her collection, and is ideal for traveling in style with daughter Stormi.

Advertisement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

we didn’t plan this

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

The stars of her collection are undoubtedly Kylie’s hypercars. Back when she was dating Travis Scott, the rapper gifted Kylie a black Ferrari LaFerrari after giving birth to their daughter. Worth a cool $1.4m, the LaFerrari isn’t even the most expensive car in her collection.

The jewel in Jenner’s collection is her Bugatti Chiron. Bought as a dramatic ‘breakup present’ to herself after splitting with Scott in 2019, the $3m 1000hp+ hypercar is a stunning (and expensive) way to get over a heartbreak. All told, Kylie’s collection is worth in excess of $5.5 million.

Advertisement