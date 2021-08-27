G2 Esports CEO Carlos takes shot at FaZe Clan over “scams” controversy

After a tweet from FaZe Clan stating people could join the organization for 24 hours went viral, the founder of G2 Esports, Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez, decided to have a little bit of a laugh at the org’s expense.

Social media managers all over the world are probably laughing at the thought of FaZe’s Twitter notifications right now. On August 19, just three days before their Call of Duty League team was set to compete in the championship series, the org released a tweet with a promise they won’t forget: “If @ATLFaZe wins Champs we’ll let everyone who liked this tweet join FaZe.”

Just three days later, thousands of Twitter members’ dreams were about to come true as Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, and Arcitys dominated the stage and took the championship trophy back to Atlanta.

After announcing how to join the org for 24 hours, social media was taken over by tens of thousands of accounts sporting the signature “FaZe” in front of their name. And that excitement was balanced by some… less loving responses.

G2Esports Founder replies with a “scam” tweet

As FaZe are known for their fair share of scams, including the recent crypto ‘ pump and dump ‘ where one member was removed and several others suspended, the Founder and CEO of G2 decided to take a jab.

This isn’t Ocelote’s first time taking a shot at the organization, In early 2021, the founder roasted co-owner NICKMERCS on his Fortnite playstyle. He went on to have a few interactions with the leader of the MFAM before ultimately tweeting that he had talked to him and they were all good.

Signed. Let me know in the comments what should be my first scam 🙏 https://t.co/8BBwpQoEWg — CarlosR ocelote (@CarlosR) August 27, 2021

Now, Carlos is roasting again and, this time, his eyes are set on the entire org: “Signed. Let me know in the comments what should be my first scam.”

Even considering his past beef with FaZe Clan, it’s not entirely obvious whether or not the G2Esports founder is trying to be malicious or just having fun. We’ll just have to wait and see if they respond to find out.