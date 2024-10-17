Rekkles claims “villians” on G2 & Fnatic tried to sabotage his LoL career

Though various rumors and leaks around Rekkles’ circumstances with both G2 and Fnatic have been circulating in the time since he left the LEC, the player himself has directly called out both organizations for getting him stuck in contract jail.

While he didn’t say anything of the other players he competed alongside on these teams, he did put the management on blast for getting him wrapped up in bad contracts, going as far as calling G2’s treatment of him “egoistic” and claiming that Fnatic’s management wanted him benched weeks after signing him.

LCK/Riot Games

“G2 not only benched me at the end of 2021 during the 1st year of my 3-year contract, but they also made sure that under no circumstances would I go to another LEC team for egoistic reasons (financial / easier competition),” he explained.

“FNC then in turn decided to bench me after 4 months of my 2-year contract, trying to get me out after a few weeks already (failing to do so at an earlier time).”

Contracts that last a few years like those Fnatic and G2 had with Rekkles often have hefty and conditional buyouts to reduce competition within the region and keep players from joining other teams in the LEC.

This is why Rekkles ended up on Karmine Corp in the LFL and now T1 in the LCK CL, he was barred from joining a different LEC team unless an org willing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for a buyout on top of offering him a competitive contract.

What’s more, former G2 CEO Carlos himself claimed he saw a high possibility that things with Rekkles wouldn’t work out when he signed the player, saying that “he ended up in the second division like he deserved,” when reflecting on his time with the org.

Michal Konkol/Riot Games

Rekkles wasn’t particularly happy with the former CEO, either, claiming that Carlos was his “enemy” during his time on G2 and that the team was trying to purposely sabotage him.

“I didn’t want them to get money for me, and I’m sure they didn’t want to let me go to whichever team I wanted. I know for a fact they didn’t want me to go to whichever team I wanted.”

Considering reports that G2 let both Yike and Mikyx explore their options in the 2025 off-season without a buyout, there’s a good chance circumstances within the org have changed since Carlos’ departure.

Then, on Fnatic, Rekkles being benched came after their disastrous split with Rhuckz in support, favoring import ADC Noah and Trymbi in support. The team was unwilling to let Rekkles compete for another split in either bot lane role, with him sitting on the bench for the rest of 2023.

Rekkles did claim, however, that Karmine Corp and T1 saved him by extending him offers outside the LEC to stay competitive as a pro player.

It remains to be seen if the phenom ADC turned support decides to return to the region where he made a name for himself in 2025, or if he’ll stay with T1. His current contract with the organization doesn’t end until 2026, and it isn’t clear if T1 would require a buyout for that contract.