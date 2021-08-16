CDL Champs 2021: schedule, rosters, format, prize pool

The Call of Duty League 2021 season comes to a close with $2.5 million on the line at CDL Champs 2021. Just eight teams made the cut and only one will hoist the trophy and cement their legacy. Here’s the schedule, format, rosters, and more to stay on top of the action.

LAN, fans, and $2.5 million in prizing.

Clayster returns for NYSL vs OpTic.

Empire face ROKKR in Major V rematch.

Only eight teams have made it this far and it’s do-or-die for two of those squads. While the CDL’s top six 2021 teams will start in the Winner’s Bracket, the Thieves and Mutineers won’t enjoy such double-elimination luxuries down in Loser’s.

Regardless of who you support, CDL Champs 2021 is a wild way to cap off a ridiculous season of professional CoD. OpTic and ROKKR are surging, Clayster has returned for New York, and Crimsix is looking for the ambitious repeat. LAN is back, fans are back, and $2.5 million is ripe for the taking.

CDL Champs 2021 official stream

The 2021 CDL Champs stream will be exclusively on the Call of Duty League’s YouTube channel, just as every event has been.

CDL Champs 2021 full schedule

DAY 1 – THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (Aug 20) WR1 ROKKR vs Empire 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM WR1 Subliners vs OpTic 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM LR1 TBD vs Thieves 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM LR1 TBD vs FLA 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM (Aug 20) 9:30 AM

DAY 2 — FRIDAY, AUGUST 20

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (Aug 21) WR2 TBD vs Ultra 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM WR2 TBD vs FaZe 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM LR2 TBD vs TBD 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM LR2 TBD vs TBD 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM (Aug 21) 9:30 AM

DAY 3 — SATURDAY, AUGUST 21

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (Aug 22) Winners Finals TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM LR3 TBD vs TBD 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM Losers Finals TBD vs TBD 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

DAY 4 — SUNDAY, AUGUST 22

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (Aug 23) Grand Finals TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM

CDL Champs 2021 format & details

Location: Los Angeles

Prize pool: $2.5 million

Format: Double-elimination bracket

Seeding determined by 2021 regular season standings: Top two seeds start in Winners Round 2 Third-Sixth seeds start in Winners Round 1 7th and 8th seeds start in Losers R1

Series are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

Grand finals is best-of-nine (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D, Control, S&D, Hardpoint, S&D)

Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Standoff, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid



CDL Champs 2021 teams & lineups

In terms of roster shakeups for Champs, there are two obvious question marks and the first surrounds how Clayster will fit back into the New York Subliners after taking his break.

The second question is one that may apply to multiple teams, but has only been confirmed by OpTic: Scump and Envoy’s ability to play is in jeopardy, as they await clearance from medical staff following a chaotic Major 5.

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Atlanta FaZe (34-7) Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys Toronto Ultra (29-17) Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX Dallas Empire (26-18) Crimsix, Shotzzy, Vivid, iLLeY OpTic Chicago (26-18) Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy New York Subliners (24-17) Clayster, Asim, Mack, HyDra Minnesota ROKKR (20-17) MajorManiak, Attach, Priestahh, Standy Los Angeles Thieves (18-21) Kenny, SlasheR, John, Drazah Florida Mutineers (17-19) Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune

CDL Champs 2021 prizing & final placements

Place Team Prize 1 TBD $1.2 million 2 TBD $650,000 3 TBD $300,000 4 TBD $150,000 5-6 TBD $75,000 TBD $75,000 7-8 TBD $25,000 TBD $25,000

