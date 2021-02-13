G2 CEO Ocelote fires back at NICKMERCS for roasting his org

G2 Esports CEO Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez has roasted FaZe NICKMERCS after the CoD and Fortnite streamer claimed he gets more Twitch viewers than the entire G2 organization.

On February 11, NICKMERCS and Ali ‘SypherPk’ Hassan announced G2 pro player Sean ‘Coop’ Cooper as the third member of their Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) trios squad. The squad took part in the first qualifier, finishing 39th in the NA East region.

During the stream, G2’s official Twitter account took a cheeky jab at NICKMERCS, tweeting one screengrab of Coop getting a win and another screengrab of NICKMERCS on the floor needing revival. It was captioned: “How @G2Coop plays Fortnite [vs] how @NICKMERCS plays Fortnite.”

NICKMERCS responded with a roast of his own. “I get more viewers than your entire org combined, don’t @ me cringe2,” he said.

I get more viewers then ur entire org combined, don’t @ me cringe2. — TTV Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) February 13, 2021

While most CEO’s tend to keep a low profile, Ocelote is a big exemption from that rule. Given his history, it’s not exactly surprising he came out all guns blazing to defend his organization, as he launched a tirade against NICKMERCS.

“lmaooooo fragile Frederick ease up you degenerate,” one tweet said. “It is mandatory in faze clan’s 80/20 contracts to have a fragile ego,” said another.

Ocelote then listed off the viewing figures of players represented by G2 Esports, after boasting about top Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos ‘quadrupling’ NICKMERCS’ viewing figures “while watching marble races.”

mixwell 6-10k no matter what caps 20k kenny 10k honestly don't know how they manage it — CarlosR ocelote (@CarlosR) February 13, 2021

Ocelote wasn’t the only esports executive to get involved. FaZe owner Alexander ‘Adapt’ Prynkiewicz backed his man NICKMERCS, as he tweeted: “LMAO TALK TO EM.”

After the extensive war of words between G2 and FaZe, fans will be glad to know that the two camps have since reached a truce. Ocelote later tweeted, “Just spoke with @NICKMERCS. We good.”

NICKMERCS then replied with a simple gif, bringing the end to a rather delicious piece of Twitter beef.

Kolcheff and his squad will look to finish in the NA East regional top 250 to qualify for the next round of the FNCS.