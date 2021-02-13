Logo
G2 CEO Ocelote fires back at NICKMERCS for roasting his org

Published: 13/Feb/2021 18:07

by Luke Edwards
ocelote and nickmercs
Oceloteworld/NICKMERCS

G2 Esports CEO Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez has roasted FaZe NICKMERCS after the CoD and Fortnite streamer claimed he gets more Twitch viewers than the entire G2 organization.

On February 11, NICKMERCS and Ali ‘SypherPk’ Hassan announced G2 pro player Sean ‘Coop’ Cooper as the third member of their Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) trios squad. The squad took part in the first qualifier, finishing 39th in the NA East region.

During the stream, G2’s official Twitter account took a cheeky jab at NICKMERCS, tweeting one screengrab of Coop getting a win and another screengrab of NICKMERCS on the floor needing revival. It was captioned: “How @G2Coop plays Fortnite [vs] how @NICKMERCS plays Fortnite.”

NICKMERCS responded with a roast of his own. “I get more viewers than your entire org combined, don’t @ me cringe2,” he said.

While most CEO’s tend to keep a low profile, Ocelote is a big exemption from that rule. Given his history, it’s not exactly surprising he came out all guns blazing to defend his organization, as he launched a tirade against NICKMERCS.

“lmaooooo fragile Frederick ease up you degenerate,” one tweet said. “It is mandatory in faze clan’s 80/20 contracts to have a fragile ego,” said another.

Ocelote then listed off the viewing figures of players represented by G2 Esports, after boasting about top Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos ‘quadrupling’ NICKMERCS’ viewing figures “while watching marble races.”

Ocelote wasn’t the only esports executive to get involved. FaZe owner Alexander ‘Adapt’ Prynkiewicz backed his man NICKMERCS, as he tweeted: “LMAO TALK TO EM.”

After the extensive war of words between G2 and FaZe, fans will be glad to know that the two camps have since reached a truce. Ocelote later tweeted, “Just spoke with @NICKMERCS. We good.”

NICKMERCS then replied with a simple gif, bringing the end to a rather delicious piece of Twitter beef.

Kolcheff and his squad will look to finish in the NA East regional top 250 to qualify for the next round of the FNCS.

What is a TikTok Accountant? Viral hashtag blows up with “accountant” sound

Published: 13/Feb/2021 16:43

by Charlotte Colombo
Unsplash: Solen Feyissa

With the hashtag ‘accountant’ blowing up on TikTok, you might think that people on the app are just really excited about doing their taxes. However, the term actually means something a lot different than what you’d expect…

TikTok is known for starting various trends, memes and slang words, and ‘accountant’ is the app’s latest example of that. Regulars on the platform know that TikTok has its own unique language, and the word ‘accountant’ is no different.

With the hashtags ‘accountant’ and ‘accountantsoftiktok’ having 573.8m and 47.2m views respectively, it is safe to assume that ‘accountant’ on TikTok means more than filing financial records.

The term ‘accountant’ on TikTok started to blow up after a video posted by TikTok user Rocky Paterra. Describing himself as a “struggling actor”, Paterra, who goes by the handle @rockysroad on the app, explained in a catchy song why he prefers to tell people he’s an accountant rather than having to go through long-winded explanations about what he does for a living.

@rockysroad

Calling all struggling actors! 🎶🎭 #musicaltheatre #broadway #actorslife #theatrekid #gayman #musicaltheatrekid #theatrekidcheck #playbill #hamiltok

♬ As An Accountant – Rocky Paterra

Some of the lyrics in the song include: “When asked by a stranger what I do I usually end up telling a lie because there’s too much to go through” and “nobody asks any questions when you say that you’re an accountant.”

Of course, people in a lot of industries can relate to not wanting to explain in full what they want to do for a living. This is why ‘accountant’ on TikTok has become largely synonymous with mature content. This can be people working online or performing in the industry in the real world too, and bringing it to a larger audience through TikTok.

The viral sound from the original video has been used by a lot of people working in the industry who want to raise awareness of some of the awkwardness that comes with explaining the kind of work they do.

@weights_n_freedom

It be like that tho😂 my OF is @cakes_n_freedom #accountant #boss #makeitrain

♬ As An Accountant – Rocky Paterra

In one popular TikTok, which has amassed over a million likes, TikTok user Savannah Glembin lip-synced to the song in a TikTok with the caption: “When you’ve made $150,ooo off of OF in less than 4 months but don’t want your family to know.”

In an interview with Buzzfeed News about his song, Paterra said: “It made me realize that the song can function as an anthem for any line of work that you might not always want to have conversations with people about. Explaining the struggling actor life sometimes comes with its own awkward and annoying dialogue, and I’m sure that’s true for lots of other industries as well, so I’m just happy that my song can set a comedic tone for this scenario.”

How to get the ‘accountant’ sound on TikTok?

If you want to use the iconic ‘accountant’ song in some of your own TikTok content, you can do so in a few very easy steps:

  1. Search for ‘accountant’ on the app
  2. Go to the ‘Sounds’ section on TikTok
  3. Select the option at the top of the list entitled ‘I’m an Accountant’

Have fun!