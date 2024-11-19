Billionaire internet company boss turns up to real-life 1v1 against CoD player angry about lag

A billionaire businessman who chairs a major internet company actually showed up to a “1v1” outside a supermarket, after a Call of Duty player called them out on social media.

Xavier Niel, founder of telecoms company Illiad, shocked the X/Twitter user who challenged him, by actually turning up outside a LIDL supermarket in Marseille, France.

The French internet company mogul is the chairman and majority shareholder of Illiad, one of the biggest Telecommunications companies in the world, based in Paris.

When Call of Duty player “JimmyBLLT” sent out a post on X calling out Niel, he never would have expected a response.

“Xavier Niel I hate you and I propose a 1v1 in front of the Lidl on rue Sainte in Marseille,” the CoD player said. But, he got much more than just a simple response.

Xavier took his offer seriously, and indeed showed up at the location suggested, taking a picture to confirm he wasn’t joking. He captioned it “I’m waiting.”

The CoD player quickly apologized, clearly not wanting any trouble with the Billionaire mogul, but he wasn’t giving up. Niel responded with a video, exclaiming “I’m here! I’m waiting for you!”

“Where are you? Come on! Do you want to meet in the car park?”

The gamer chickened out, responding, “I would have liked to but 34.2 temperature + stomach ache + headache sorry I give up.”

Explaining why he had called out the telecoms boss in the first place, the CoD player said, “I was getting ripped off on Call of Duty because I was lagging so I lost my temper, but [it’s] nothing serious.”

Lidl themselves also got in on the action, posting, “Please come and pick up the man who has been tweeting since this morning in front of the store on rue Sainte in Marseille.”

To be exact, Xavier Niel’s net worth is estimated at over $7 billion USD. At least he still has time to respond to customers.

Presumably, the player was trying to grind some Black Ops 6, which just released this month to positive reviews.