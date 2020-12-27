Logo
Forsen says he feels “unappreciated” after returning from Twitch suspension

Published: 27/Dec/2020 23:48

by Bill Cooney
Forsen

Forsen

Twitch star Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors said he thinks his communities’ contributions to the streaming platform  don’t get the credit they deserve, leaving him feeling a bit “unappreciated.”

Forsen rose to fame by competing professionally in StarCraft II and Hearthstone, and now is one of the biggest, most established channels on the site.

That wasn’t enough to save the Swedish streamer from catching an indefinite ban after he inadvertently showed a GIF that broke Twitch’s Terms of Service and sent in by a viewer on stream.

He’s now returned and shared some thoughts on the suspension with viewers, and why he doesn’t feel like his community gets the credit it deserves sometimes.

Instagram: @nanisday
The Swedish streamer has a loyal, if not rowdy, following.

Even though he’s not the number one streamer on the platform based on any parameter, that doesn’t mean Forsen doesn’t necessarily contribute to the site in other ways.

“To sum it up, I feel a little underappreciated,” he told viewers. “You know, I might not have the most viewers, the most subscribers, or bring in the most ad money or whatever on this platform, but I do have like an aura effect, ok maybe aura isn’t the best word.”

It wasn’t a bad choice of words though, because Forsen does sort-of buff his fellow streamers, like those who play World of Warcraft, because his community comes up with all kinds of memes and inside jokes, which eventually find their way to other channels.

“What I’m trying to say is that 9/10 good memes/inside jokes come from this community and spread to other communities,” the streamer argued. “So, other communities have more fun, right? And then those viewers stay on Twitch longer.”

The list of widespread Twitch memes that have been credited to Forsen’s community is pretty long, and in almost any stream on the site with active chat, you can find someone using at least one of them.

“Pepelaugh, he doesn’t know, omegalul, pepega,” he said listing some of the more well-known examples. “So yeah, basically in the Twitch raid, I don’t have the most DPS.

“But, in boomer WoW that f***ing one-off Shaman you brought because he has Bloodlust that gives everyone 30% more damage? I’m the Shaman that brings the most damage to the raid.”

If Twitch didn’t have all of the inside jokes and memes that it does, it’s not hard to see how people might spend less time on the site.

As annoying as they can be, they’re also extremely entertaining at times, and a lot of them did come from Forsen’s fans, so maybe the streamer’s comments and sentiment are warranted in this case.

Charli D’Amelio named Forbes’ Social Media Person of the Year

Published: 27/Dec/2020 21:44

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio

It looks like TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio is rounding off 2020 in the best possible way, as Forbes Magazine has named her as their Social Media Person of the Year!

This time last year, nobody could have possibly anticipated that Charli D’Amelio would achieve the level of fame and fortune she has now. Time and time again, the 16-year-old has proven that she is a force to be reckoned with.

Once she hit 50 million followers on TikTok in April, she achieved a Guinness World Record for being the most-followed female on the platform. Since then, her following has doubled to over 100 million, making her the first influencer on the platform to reach that benchmark.

With these achievements in mind, it should come as no surprise that, during their annual Social Media Awards, Forbes awarded D’Amelio with their biggest award of the night: Social Media Person of the Year.

Instagram: charlidamelio
Charli achieved a world record for being the first person to reach 50 million followers on TikTok

Abram Brown, Senior Editor at Forbes, said in an article detailing their social media awards that “no one better personifies the explosion of TikTok than Charli.”

“Eighteen months ago, she was an anonymous Connecticut teenager,” he said. “Today, she’s the most-followed person on TikTok, recently surpassing 100 million followers, a threshold few celebrities have crossed on any app.”

Brown spoke to fellow TikTok star Jacob Pace about D’Amelio’s rise to fame. Pace, who runs popular TikTok channel Flight House, noted that Charli reaching the 100k benchmark is “insane”, and notes that “TikTok got a lot more attention this year and got a lot more mainstream.”

It seems that Forbes agrees with Pace’s sentiments since, as part of the Social Media Awards, they named TikTok the Disruptive Innovator of the year. Noting how TikTok went from 55 million users worldwide in 2018 to 690 million this year, Brown described the app as being at “the center of internet culture”.

Charlie D’Amelio has retweeted her father’s re-posting of the Forbes article detailing her win,  butshe is yet to publicly comment on her achievement any further.