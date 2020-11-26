Forsen banned on Twitch for third time in 2020 - Dexerto

Twitch streamer Forsen has been hit with a ban on the platform. The reasons why are unclear as it stands and nothing has been confirmed, but fans are speculating he’s another victim of DMCA regulations.

Forsen is one of the website’s most popular streamers, with over 1.3 million followers. He has been broadcasting for almost a decade on the platform, too.

On November 26, it was confirmed that there would be another ban on his channel – and it’s not certain how long it will last for.

Speculation has already begun, with one Twitter user claiming Forsen has fallen victim to Twitch’s DMCA regulations, adding, “DMCA apparently, stream sniper played copyrighted music … The state of Twitch.”

In 2020, Several streamers have been banned for old VODs that feature any form of licensed music. The issue has affected big-name streamers including JakeNBake, LIRIK, and Pokimane to name a few. Despite Twitch apologizing and claiming to take action, the controversy still looms heavily on Twitch streamers.

This isn’t his first time facing a suspension from the platform. Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors was banned from Twitch for the second time on September 10, following his previous ban in May.

He wasn’t given a detailed explanation behind his account ban, but once unbanned, Forsen revealed more information. During his September 12 stream, Forsen explained he believes he was suspended for using a homophobic slur, but says it was ‘misheard’ because of his Swedish accent.

