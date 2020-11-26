 Forsen banned on Twitch for third time in 2020 - Dexerto
Forsen banned on Twitch for third time in 2020

Published: 26/Nov/2020 11:15

by Alice Hearing
Forsen posing at event
Activision Blizzard

Twitch

Twitch streamer Forsen has been hit with a ban on the platform. The reasons why are unclear as it stands and nothing has been confirmed, but fans are speculating he’s another victim of DMCA regulations. 

Forsen is one of the website’s most popular streamers, with over 1.3 million followers. He has been broadcasting for almost a decade on the platform, too.

On November 26, it was confirmed that there would be another ban on his channel – and it’s not certain how long it will last for.

Speculation has already begun, with one Twitter user claiming Forsen has fallen victim to Twitch’s DMCA regulations, adding, “DMCA apparently, stream sniper played copyrighted music … The state of Twitch.”

In 2020, Several streamers have been banned for old VODs that feature any form of licensed music. The issue has affected big-name streamers including JakeNBake, LIRIK, and Pokimane to name a few. Despite Twitch apologizing and claiming to take action, the controversy still looms heavily on Twitch streamers.

This isn’t his first time facing a suspension from the platform. Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors was banned from Twitch for the second time on September 10, following his previous ban in May.

He wasn’t given a detailed explanation behind his account ban, but once unbanned, Forsen revealed more information. During his September 12 stream, Forsen explained he believes he was suspended for using a homophobic slur, but says it was ‘misheard’ because of his Swedish accent.

Dexerto will continue to update this story.

Entertainment

Jake Paul claims Disney didn’t fire him after Bizaardvark controversy

Published: 26/Nov/2020 6:37

by Andrew Amos
Jake Paul wearing airpods
Instagram: Jake Paul

Jake Paul

Jake Paul has dismissed new claims he was fired by Disney back in 2017 during his stint on sitcom Bizaardvark, addressing the three-and-a-half-year-old controversy in a recent interview.

Jake Paul, while juggling his YouTube and Vine antics back in 2017, was fast-becoming one of Disney’s biggest stars. The then 20-year-old played Dirk Mann on the sitcom Bizaardvark for two seasons.

However, his stay on the set was cut abruptly short in June 2017. He parted ways with the project, and there was a mixed reaction.

Jake Paul on Bizaardvark
Craig Sjodin for Disney Channel
Jake Paul (far-right) played Dirk Mann on Bizaardvark for two seasons.

Back then, Jake Paul said that he and Disney “came to the agreement” to mutually part ways. However, others have claimed the star was fired over a series of controversies, including a news segment that saw neighbours complain about the then-Disney star.

Paul has rubbished those claims though. He doubled down on his initial statement three years ago, saying that he played along with the community sentiment as a joke.

“It’s funny because, for the last three years I’ve sort of ran with everyone saying, “Oh, he got fired,” just because I think it’s funnier to say, “I got fired by Disney,” but in reality it was a mutual decision to split from each other,” he told The Daily Beast.

The decision was purely a business one, according to Paul. He wanted more money, and Disney wasn’t offering it.

“They weren’t paying me enough. I was making millions more — per week — than I was on that show, and it was a mutual decision for us to split up,” he added.

“Everyone I worked with on that show was fantastic, but from a business standpoint it didn’t make sense. I was aging up and wanted more money.”

Jake Paul poses in a car for an Instagram photo
Instagram: Jake Paul
Jake Paul has managed to grow his career despite his Disney exit in 2017.

Jake Paul has since gone on to grow his career on YouTube, even expanding into boxing the likes of AnEsonGib on a Mike Tyson card, something the younger Paul brother said was the highlight of his life.

However, the real reasoning behind his parting with Disney will always be questioned.