Twitch streamer gifts takeout delivery driver $4000 for Christmas

It may be the season for giving, but some people take that meaning to another level. This is particularly true for Twitch streamer Fairlight, who has grabbed the Christmas spirit by the horns and gifted $4000 to a random takeout delivery driver for the sixth year running.

Christmas is a tough time of the year for many. While most of us have the opportunity to take a break from life’s stress, some people have to spend their time working to put food on the table. This is true for delivery drivers, who this year put themselves at risk to ensure people have access to food.

It’s particularly impressive when streamers set an example to their followers, generating and promoting generosity at this time of year.

Twitch streamer Fairlight, who streams variety to over 400,000 followers, gave a bunch of cheques and cash worth $4000 to his Chinese food delivery driver, in a tradition that goes back six years. It was clear that the money meant a lot to her, as she could barely hold back tears.

Fairlight had to assure her that he wasn’t it wasn’t a joke, before presenting her with a series of cashable cheques – all she would need to do is write her name in and process them through a bank.

He left a message on Twitter encouraging his followers to help out the less fortunate. “That’s the real spirit of Christmas, even if you can only help in a small way,” he added.

Oh yeah – Merry Christmas ya'll. Lots of people saying happy holidays and enjoy your time with family. Do all that stuff, but take it a step further, and help out someone less fortunate than yourself. That's the real spirit of Christmas, even if you can only help in a small way — Jesse (@FairlightEx) December 26, 2020

It’s incredibly heartwarming to see streamers and influencers giving back to the community at this time of year. People like Mr Beast are running their own giveaways, with the YouTuber looking like he might shatter some records along the way.

Of course, Mr Beast has his own history of being charitable with pizza delivery drivers, after he spontaneously donated an entire house to one in December 2019.

Given Fairlight doesn’t have the same following as MrBeast, it’s great to see him taking the initiative to brighten up someone’s Christmas every year. Hopefully, we’ll see this six-year tradition extended and spread for years to come.