Twitch streamer gifts takeout delivery driver $4000 for Christmas

Published: 26/Dec/2020 14:47

by Luke Edwards
It may be the season for giving, but some people take that meaning to another level. This is particularly true for Twitch streamer Fairlight, who has grabbed the Christmas spirit by the horns and gifted $4000 to a random takeout delivery driver for the sixth year running.

Christmas is a tough time of the year for many. While most of us have the opportunity to take a break from life’s stress, some people have to spend their time working to put food on the table. This is true for delivery drivers, who this year put themselves at risk to ensure people have access to food.

It’s particularly impressive when streamers set an example to their followers, generating and promoting generosity at this time of year.

Twitch streamer Fairlight, who streams variety to over 400,000 followers, gave a bunch of cheques and cash worth $4000 to his Chinese food delivery driver, in a tradition that goes back six years. It was clear that the money meant a lot to her, as she could barely hold back tears.

Fairlight had to assure her that he wasn’t it wasn’t a joke, before presenting her with a series of cashable cheques – all she would need to do is write her name in and process them through a bank.

He left a message on Twitter encouraging his followers to help out the less fortunate. “That’s the real spirit of Christmas, even if you can only help in a small way,” he added.

It’s incredibly heartwarming to see streamers and influencers giving back to the community at this time of year. People like Mr Beast are running their own giveaways, with the YouTuber looking like he might shatter some records along the way.

Of course, Mr Beast has his own history of being charitable with pizza delivery drivers, after he spontaneously donated an entire house to one in December 2019.

Given Fairlight doesn’t have the same following as MrBeast, it’s great to see him taking the initiative to brighten up someone’s Christmas every year. Hopefully, we’ll see this six-year tradition extended and spread for years to come.

Twitch streamer goes viral after rogue mouse ruins Christmas dinner

Published: 25/Dec/2020 18:01

by Luke Edwards
Mouse on a plate

For most of us, Christmas Day is supposed to be the most relaxing day of the year. Unfortunately for Twitch streamer Hollycannabis, her roast was completely ruined after a mouse jumped into her oven.

Normally at Christmas, you’ll see Twitch streamers taking a day off to enjoy the festivities and recharge after a long year of being in the public eye. This can provide less popular streamers the opportunity to showcase their talents to a wider audience, as viewers look for entertainment elsewhere.

This was such an opportunity for someone like Hollycannabis. She’s a streamer with 8.6k Twitch followers who mainly features in the Just Chatting category, although she has previously streamed horror title Dead by Daylight.

For Hollycannabis, who was probably expecting a chill stream and an opportunity to showcase her cooking skills, her relaxing Christmas Day stream was about to be ruined by a pesky rodent leaping from a kitchen drawer and into her oven.

It wasn’t going to be ratatouille for dinner, though. The mouse seemed to escape from the oven, as it wasn’t in there when Holly went back to check. In fact, it seemed to disappear completely off the face of the earth, as it wasn’t in the oven nor the draw underneath.

But then, five minutes after the initial trauma had subsided and armed with a pair of tongs, Holly summoned up the courage to investigate the draw under the oven again. The mouse had managed to hide underneath a baking tray, and immediately went dashing back under cover.

Holly looked to her audience for help, as she asked: “Guys I’m f***ing terrified. What do I do?”

Disappointingly for Holly, she wasn’t able to sit down and relax with a Christmas dinner afterwards. She said: “It took three-and-a-half hours to prepare and it’s ruined.”

This mouse debacle probably isn’t the kind of Twitch fame Holly had in mind. Either way, it’s a Christmas she will likely never forget.