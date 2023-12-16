Jake Paul alleges Floyd Mayweather rejected fight offer

Jake Paul has said that Floyd Mayweather “ducked him” in regards to his fight offer, according to leading influencer boxing promoter, Happy Punch Promotions.

Jake Paul returned to the ring victorious on December 15, following his knockout victory to 35-year-old professional boxer Andre August.

Despite him facing criticisms for his opponent choice, after his win, Paul boasts a 8-1 professional boxing record, having achieved five wins by KO, as his sights remain set on achieving a world boxing title.

Following the bout, in regards to future fights, Jake Paul has allegedly claimed Floyd Mayweather refused to take up his fight offer, which is one the boxing legend once took up with his brother Logan Paul.

Jake Paul says Floyd Mayweather “ducked” fighting him

Happy Punch Promotions, who is one of the leading influencer boxing promoters, has revealed via their Twitter / X account that Floyd Mayweather allegedly refused to take up Jake Paul’s fight offer.

The post claimed that Jake Paul said: “We tried to make the Floyd fight happen, he ducked it,” as influencer boxing fans soon shared their opinions.

“Bro saying “ducked it” like if Floyd is scared of him. He just isn’t going to give Floyd the amount of money he likes,” the top comment stated. As another responded: “Floyd don’t gotta box no one, his legacy is solid.”

Despite this, many of Jake Paul’s loyal fans responded that “Floyd will have his first professional loss against Jake Paul,” if the boxing bout was to go ahead.

Many proceeded to debate this, with various Paul fans echoing the comments of: “Floyd wins by points. But I believe a knockout from Jake is very possible, could make him 50-1.”

It remains to be seen if Mayweather and Paul will ever step into the ring and face off.