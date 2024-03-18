How to watch PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Stream, teams & more

How to watch PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Stream, teams & morePGL
The 2024 PGL Major Copenhagen is underway, with the top Counter-Strike 2 teams worldwide fighting for the trophy and big prize money. Here is everything you need to watch the event, keep up with the matches, and all the teams taking part.
This is PGL’s first Major since 2022, which saw FaZe Clan lift the trophy and collect the $500,000 top prize, and it’s the first ever Major to be played on Counter-Strike 2.
The main event started on March 17, with the grand final on March 31.
Contents
PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Stream
The tournament will be broadcast across Twitch, YouTube, and Kick on PGL’s channels. The tournament will also feature A and B streams for the early parts of the event as some matches will run concurrently.
We have embedded the main broadcast channel below for your convenience.
PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Schedule
The tournament runs from March 17 – 31. The opening stage begins on March 17 and runs through March 20. The Elimination Stage starts the next day ending on March 24, and the Playoff Stage is March 28-31.
The matches below will be updated as the event unfolds.
Opening Stage: March 17-20
Day 1: March 17
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|GMT
|Round 1
|Cloud9 13-10 ECSTATIC
|2:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Round 1
|Eternal Fire 13-6 The MongolZ
|2:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Round 1
|ENCE 19-22 Imperial
|4 AM
|7 AM
|12 PM
|Round 1
|Apeks 8-13 paiN Gaming
|4 AM
|7 AM
|12 PM
|Round 1
|HEROIC 13-5 Lynn Vision
|5:30 AM
|8:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|Round 1
|GamerLegion 13-8 AMKAL
|5:30 AM
|8:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|Round 1
|SAW 13-4 KOI
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Round 1
|FURIA 13-16 Legacy
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Round 2
|Eternal Fire 13-2 paiN Gaming
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Round 2
|Ecstatic 13-10 The MongolZ
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Round 2
|Eternal Fire 13-6 The Mongols
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|Round 2
|Heroic 16-14 Imperial
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|Round 2
|Apeks 16-13 AMKAL
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Round 2
|Cloud9 13-10 Legacy
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Round 2
|ENCA 16-12 KOI
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|Round 2
|GamerLegion 9-13 SAW
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|Round 2
|Furia 9-13 Lynn Vision
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
Day 2: March 18
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|GMT
|Round 3 (1-1)
|Imperial vs APEKS
|5 AM
|8 AM
|12 PM
|Round 3 (1-1)
|paiN vs ENCE
|5 AM
|8 AM
|12 PM
|Round 3 (1-1)
|GamerLegion vs Legacy
|6 AM
|9 AM
|1 PM
|Round 3 (1-1)
|Ecstatic vs Lynn Vision
|6 AM
|9 AM
|1 PM
|Round 3 (2-0)
|Heroic vs Eternal Fire
|7 AM
|10 AM
|2 PM
|Round 3 (0-2)
|TheMongolZ vs AMKAL
|7 AM
|10 AM
|2 PM
|Round 3 (2-0)
|Cloud9 vs SAW
|11 AM
|1 PM
|5 PM
|Round 3 (0-2)
|KOI vs Furia
|11 AM
|1 PM
|5 PM
Day 3: March 19
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|GMT
|Round 4 Low
|TBD vs TBD
|5 AM
|8 AM
|12 PM
|Round 4 Low
|TBD vs TBD
|5 AM
|8 AM
|12 PM
|Round 4 Low
|TBD vs TBD
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Round 4 High
|TBD vs TBD
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Round 4 High
|TBD vs TBD
|11 AM
|2 PM
|6 PM
|Round 4 High
|TBD vs TBD
|11 AM
|2 PM
|6 PM
Day 4: March 20
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|GMT
|Round 5
|TBD vs TBD
|5 AM
|8 AM
|12 PM
|Round 5
|TBD vs TBD
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Round 5
|TBD vs TBD
|11 AM
|2 PM
|6 PM
Elimination Stage: March 21-24
Day 5: March 21
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|GMT
|Round 1
|FaZe Clan vs TBD
|2:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Round 1
|Team Spirit vs TBD
|2:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Round 1
|Team Vitality vs TBD
|4 AM
|7 AM
|12 PM
|Round 1
|MOUZ vs TBD
|4 AM
|7 AM
|12 PM
|Round 1
|Complexity vs TBD
|5:30 AM
|8:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|Round 1
|Virtus.pro vs TBD
|5:30 AM
|8:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|Round 1
|NAVI vs TBD
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Round 1
|G2 Esports vs TBD
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Round 2 Low
|TBD vs TBD
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Round 2 Low
|TBD vs TBD
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|Round 2 Low
|TBD vs TBD
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
Day 6: March 22
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|GMT
|Round 3 Mid
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Round 3 Mid
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Round 3 Mid
|TBD vs TBD
|4 AM
|7 AM
|12 PM
|Round 3 Mid
|TBD vs TBD
|4 AM
|7 AM
|12 PM
|Round 3 High
|TBD vs TBD
|5:30 AM
|8:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|Round 3 High
|TBD vs TBD
|5:30 AM
|8:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|Round 3 Low
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Round 3 Low
|TBD vs TBD
|9:20 AM
|12:20 PM
|5:20 PM
Day 7: March 23
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|GMT
|Round 4 Low
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Round 4 Low
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Round 4 Low
|TBD vs TBD
|5:15 AM
|8:15 AM
|1:15 PM
|Round 4 High
|TBD vs TBD
|6:30 AM
|9:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|Round 4 High
|TBD vs TBD
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|Round 4 High
|TBD vs TBD
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
Day 8: March 24
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|GMT
|Round 5
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Round 5
|TBD vs TBD
|6:30 AM
|9:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|Round 5
|TBD vs TBD
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
Playoff Stage: March 28-31
Day 9: March 28
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|GMT
|Quarter-finals
|TBD vs TBD
|6 AM
|9 AM
|2 PM
|Quarter-finals
|TBD vs TBD
|10 AM
|1 PM
|6 PM
Day 10: March 29
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|GMT
|Quarter-finals
|TBD vs TBD
|6 AM
|9 AM
|2 PM
|Quarter-finals
|TBD vs TBD
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
Day 11: March 20
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|GMT
|Semi-finals
|TBD vs TBD
|6 AM
|9 AM
|2 PM
|Semi-finals
|TBD vs TBD
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
Day 10: March 31
|Stage
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|GMT
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|8 AM
|11 AM
|4 PM
PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Format
The PGL Copenhagen Major will have the same format as all recent S-tier tournaments, featuring an opening Swiss Stage with 16 to start the action. All matches in the opening stage are best of one except for elimination and advancement matches, which are best of three.
The top eight teams from that stage will move on to the Elimination Stage which will also feature eight invited teams that got to skip the first stage. The Elimination Stage is also run in the Swiss style with the same rules for matches.
The top eight teams from this stage will then go into a Playoff Stage with a single-elimination bracket where all matches are best of three.
The Opening Stage will start on March 17 and run through Match 20 while the Elimination Stage will run March 21- 24. The final Playoff Stage will round out the event running from March 28 – 31.
PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Teams
Teams qualify from North and South America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe through open and closed qualifiers. This list will be updated as more teams win their way into the event.
Valve changed how regional slots are distributed in 2022, making certain guarantees for regions and extra slots reliant on previous Major placements. For the PGL Copenhagen Major, Europe and America will always have three spots, with Asia-Pacific always getting two.
Team Liquid earned North America a spot in the Elimination stage after placing in the top eight, while FURIA Esports helped the region earn a spot in the Opening Stage with its top 16 placement. Europe has dominated the regional distribution with a total of 17 invitations.
|Team
|Region
|Players
|Virtus.pro
|Europe
|Jame, FL1T, fame, n0rb3r7, mir
|FaZe Clan
|Europe
|rain, broky, karrigan, ropz, frozen
|Eternal Fire
|Europe
|XANTARES, Calyx, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic
|HEROIC
|Europe
|TeSeS, sjuush, NertZ, nicoodoz, kyxsan
|G2 Esports
|Europe
|huNter-, NiKo, m0NESY, HooXi, nexa
|KOI
|Europe
|mopoz, dav1g, JUST, adamS, stadodo
|SAW
|Europe
|MUTiRiS, rmn, ewjerkz, story, arrozdoce
|GamerLegion*
|Europe
|snax, acoR, Keoz, isak, volt
|MOUZ
|Europe
|torzsi, xertioN, suihy, Jimpphat, Brollan
|Team Vitality
|Europe
|apEX, ZywOo, Spinx, flameZ, mezii
|AMKAL ESPORTS
|Europe
|TRAVIS, Forester, NickelBack, Krad, ICY
|Cloud9
|Europe
|Ax1Le, HObbit, electroNic, Perfecto, Boombl4
|Team Spirit
|Europe
|chopper, magixx, zont1x, donk, sh1ro
|ENCE
|Europe
|dycha, gla1ve, Goofy, Kylar, hades
|NAVI
|Europe
|B1t, Aleksib, jL, iM, w0nderful
|Apeks
|Europe
|Nawwk, jkaem, STYKO, CacaNito, Sense
|ESCTATIC
|Europe
|kraghen, Queenix, salazar, Nodios, Patti
|Imperial Esports
|American
|VINI, HEN1, felps, noway, decently, zakk
|FURIA Esports
|American
|yuurih, arT, KSCERATO, FalleN, chelo
|paiN Gaming
|American
|biguzera, lux, kauez, nqz, n1ssim
|Complexity
|American
|JT, floppy, Grim, hallzerk, EliGE
|Legacy
|American
|coldzera, latto, dumau, NEIKIZ, b4rtiN
|The MongolZ
|Asia-Pacific
|bLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu, maaRaa
|Lynn Vision Gaming
|Asia-Pacific
|westmelon, z4kr, Starry, EmiliaQAQ, Jee, Gum
*9Pandas replaced by GamerLegion.