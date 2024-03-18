EsportsCounter-Strike 2

How to watch PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Stream, teams & more

The 2024 PGL Major Copenhagen is underway, with the top Counter-Strike 2 teams worldwide fighting for the trophy and big prize money. Here is everything you need to watch the event, keep up with the matches, and all the teams taking part.

This is PGL’s first Major since 2022, which saw FaZe Clan lift the trophy and collect the $500,000 top prize, and it’s the first ever Major to be played on Counter-Strike 2.

the CSGO PGL Major in 2021JOÃO FERREIRA/DEXERTO
The main event started on March 17, with the grand final on March 31.

PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Stream

The tournament will be broadcast across Twitch, YouTube, and Kick on PGL’s channels. The tournament will also feature A and B streams for the early parts of the event as some matches will run concurrently.

We have embedded the main broadcast channel below for your convenience.

PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Schedule

The tournament runs from March 17 – 31. The opening stage begins on March 17 and runs through March 20. The Elimination Stage starts the next day ending on March 24, and the Playoff Stage is March 28-31.

The matches below will be updated as the event unfolds.

Opening Stage: March 17-20

Day 1: March 17

StageMatchPDTEDTGMT
Round 1Cloud9 13-10 ECSTATIC2:30 AM5:30 AM10:30 AM
Round 1Eternal Fire 13-6 The MongolZ2:30 AM5:30 AM10:30 AM
Round 1ENCE 19-22 Imperial4 AM7 AM12 PM
Round 1Apeks 8-13 paiN Gaming4 AM7 AM12 PM
Round 1HEROIC 13-5 Lynn Vision5:30 AM8:30 AM1:30 PM
Round 1GamerLegion 13-8 AMKAL5:30 AM8:30 AM1:30 PM
Round 1SAW 13-4 KOI7 AM10 AM3 PM
Round 1FURIA 13-16 Legacy7 AM10 AM3 PM
Round 2Eternal Fire 13-2 paiN Gaming9 AM12 PM5 PM
Round 2Ecstatic 13-10 The MongolZ9 AM12 PM5 PM
Round 2Eternal Fire 13-6 The Mongols10:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM
Round 2Heroic 16-14 Imperial10:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM
Round 2Apeks 16-13 AMKAL12 PM3 PM8 PM
Round 2Cloud9 13-10 Legacy12 PM3 PM8 PM
Round 2ENCA 16-12 KOI1:30 PM4:30 PM9:30 PM
Round 2GamerLegion 9-13 SAW1:30 PM4:30 PM9:30 PM
Round 2Furia 9-13 Lynn Vision1:30 PM4:30 PM9:30 PM

Day 2: March 18

StageMatchPDTEDTGMT
Round 3 (1-1)Imperial vs APEKS5 AM8 AM12 PM
Round 3 (1-1)paiN vs ENCE5 AM8 AM12 PM
Round 3 (1-1)GamerLegion vs Legacy6 AM9 AM1 PM
Round 3 (1-1)Ecstatic vs Lynn Vision6 AM9 AM1 PM
Round 3 (2-0)Heroic vs Eternal Fire7 AM10 AM2 PM
Round 3 (0-2)TheMongolZ vs AMKAL7 AM10 AM2 PM
Round 3 (2-0)Cloud9 vs SAW11 AM1 PM5 PM
Round 3 (0-2)KOI vs Furia11 AM1 PM5 PM

Day 3: March 19

StageMatchPDTEDTGMT
Round 4 LowTBD vs TBD5 AM8 AM12 PM
Round 4 LowTBD vs TBD5 AM8 AM12 PM
Round 4 LowTBD vs TBD7 AM10 AM3 PM
Round 4 HighTBD vs TBD7 AM10 AM3 PM
Round 4 HighTBD vs TBD11 AM2 PM6 PM
Round 4 HighTBD vs TBD11 AM2 PM6 PM

Day 4: March 20

StageMatchPDTEDTGMT
Round 5TBD vs TBD5 AM8 AM12 PM
Round 5TBD vs TBD7 AM10 AM3 PM
Round 5TBD vs TBD11 AM2 PM6 PM

Elimination Stage: March 21-24

Day 5: March 21

StageMatchPDTEDTGMT
Round 1FaZe Clan vs TBD2:30 AM5:30 AM10:30 AM
Round 1Team Spirit vs TBD2:30 AM5:30 AM10:30 AM
Round 1Team Vitality vs TBD4 AM7 AM12 PM
Round 1MOUZ vs TBD4 AM7 AM12 PM
Round 1Complexity vs TBD5:30 AM8:30 AM1:30 PM
Round 1Virtus.pro vs TBD5:30 AM8:30 AM1:30 PM
Round 1NAVI vs TBD7 AM10 AM3 PM
Round 1G2 Esports vs TBD7 AM10 AM3 PM
Round 2TBD vs TBD9 AM12 PM5 PM
Round 2TBD vs TBD9 AM12 PM5 PM
Round 2TBD vs TBD10:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM
Round 2TBD vs TBD10:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM
Round 2TBD vs TBD12 PM3 PM8 PM
Round 2 LowTBD vs TBD12 PM3 PM8 PM
Round 2 LowTBD vs TBD1:30 PM4:30 PM9:30 PM
Round 2 LowTBD vs TBD1:30 PM4:30 PM9:30 PM

Day 6: March 22

StageMatchPDTEDTGMT
Round 3 MidTBD vs TBD2:30 AM5:30 AM10:30 AM
Round 3 MidTBD vs TBD2:30 AM5:30 AM10:30 AM
Round 3 MidTBD vs TBD4 AM7 AM12 PM
Round 3 MidTBD vs TBD4 AM7 AM12 PM
Round 3 HighTBD vs TBD5:30 AM8:30 AM1:30 PM
Round 3 HighTBD vs TBD5:30 AM8:30 AM1:30 PM
Round 3 LowTBD vs TBD7:30 AM10:30 AM3:30 PM
Round 3 LowTBD vs TBD9:20 AM12:20 PM5:20 PM

Day 7: March 23

StageMatchPDTEDTGMT
Round 4 LowTBD vs TBD2:30 AM5:30 AM10:30 AM
Round 4 LowTBD vs TBD2:30 AM5:30 AM10:30 AM
Round 4 LowTBD vs TBD5:15 AM8:15 AM1:15 PM
Round 4 HighTBD vs TBD6:30 AM9:30 AM2:30 PM
Round 4 HighTBD vs TBD10:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM
Round 4 HighTBD vs TBD10:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM

Day 8: March 24

StageMatchPDTEDTGMT
Round 5TBD vs TBD2:30 AM5:30 AM10:30 AM
Round 5TBD vs TBD6:30 AM9:30 AM2:30 PM
Round 5TBD vs TBD10:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM

Playoff Stage: March 28-31

Day 9: March 28

StageMatchPDTEDTGMT
Quarter-finalsTBD vs TBD6 AM9 AM2 PM
Quarter-finalsTBD vs TBD10 AM1 PM6 PM

Day 10: March 29

StageMatchPDTEDTGMT
Quarter-finalsTBD vs TBD6 AM9 AM2 PM
Quarter-finalsTBD vs TBD9 AM12 PM5 PM

Day 11: March 20

StageMatchPDTEDTGMT
Semi-finalsTBD vs TBD6 AM9 AM2 PM
Semi-finalsTBD vs TBD9 AM12 PM5 PM

Day 10: March 31

StageMatchPDTEDTGMT
Grand FinalTBD vs TBD8 AM11 AM4 PM

PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Format

The PGL Copenhagen Major will have the same format as all recent S-tier tournaments, featuring an opening Swiss Stage with 16 to start the action. All matches in the opening stage are best of one except for elimination and advancement matches, which are best of three.

The top eight teams from that stage will move on to the Elimination Stage which will also feature eight invited teams that got to skip the first stage. The Elimination Stage is also run in the Swiss style with the same rules for matches.

The top eight teams from this stage will then go into a Playoff Stage with a single-elimination bracket where all matches are best of three.

The Opening Stage will start on March 17 and run through Match 20 while the Elimination Stage will run March 21- 24. The final Playoff Stage will round out the event running from March 28 – 31.

PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Teams

Teams qualify from North and South America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe through open and closed qualifiers. This list will be updated as more teams win their way into the event.

Valve changed how regional slots are distributed in 2022, making certain guarantees for regions and extra slots reliant on previous Major placements. For the PGL Copenhagen Major, Europe and America will always have three spots, with Asia-Pacific always getting two.

Team Liquid earned North America a spot in the Elimination stage after placing in the top eight, while FURIA Esports helped the region earn a spot in the Opening Stage with its top 16 placement. Europe has dominated the regional distribution with a total of 17 invitations.

TeamRegionPlayers
Virtus.proEuropeJame, FL1T, fame, n0rb3r7, mir
FaZe ClanEuroperain, broky, karrigan, ropz, frozen
Eternal FireEuropeXANTARES, Calyx, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic
HEROICEuropeTeSeS, sjuush, NertZ, nicoodoz, kyxsan
G2 EsportsEuropehuNter-, NiKo, m0NESY, HooXi, nexa
KOIEuropemopoz, dav1g, JUST, adamS, stadodo
SAWEuropeMUTiRiS, rmn, ewjerkz, story, arrozdoce
GamerLegion*Europesnax, acoR, Keoz, isak, volt
MOUZEuropetorzsi, xertioN, suihy, Jimpphat, Brollan
Team VitalityEuropeapEX, ZywOo, Spinx, flameZ, mezii
AMKAL ESPORTSEuropeTRAVIS, Forester, NickelBack, Krad, ICY
Cloud9EuropeAx1Le, HObbit, electroNic, Perfecto, Boombl4
Team SpiritEuropechopper, magixx, zont1x, donk, sh1ro
ENCEEuropedycha, gla1ve, Goofy, Kylar, hades
NAVIEuropeB1t, Aleksib, jL, iM, w0nderful
ApeksEuropeNawwk, jkaem, STYKO, CacaNito, Sense
ESCTATICEuropekraghen, Queenix, salazar, Nodios, Patti
Imperial EsportsAmericanVINI, HEN1, felps, noway, decently, zakk
FURIA EsportsAmericanyuurih, arT, KSCERATO, FalleN, chelo
paiN GamingAmericanbiguzera, lux, kauez, nqz, n1ssim
ComplexityAmericanJT, floppy, Grim, hallzerk, EliGE
LegacyAmericancoldzera, latto, dumau, NEIKIZ, b4rtiN
The MongolZAsia-PacificbLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu, maaRaa
Lynn Vision GamingAsia-Pacificwestmelon, z4kr, Starry, EmiliaQAQ, Jee, Gum

*9Pandas replaced by GamerLegion.

