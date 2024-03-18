How to watch PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Stream, teams & more

The 2024 PGL Major Copenhagen is underway, with the top Counter-Strike 2 teams worldwide fighting for the trophy and big prize money. Here is everything you need to watch the event, keep up with the matches, and all the teams taking part.

This is PGL’s first Major since 2022, which saw FaZe Clan lift the trophy and collect the $500,000 top prize, and it’s the first ever Major to be played on Counter-Strike 2.

JOÃO FERREIRA/DEXERTO The last time PGL had a Major was in 2022.

The main event started on March 17, with the grand final on March 31.

PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Stream

The tournament will be broadcast across Twitch, YouTube, and Kick on PGL’s channels. The tournament will also feature A and B streams for the early parts of the event as some matches will run concurrently.

We have embedded the main broadcast channel below for your convenience.

PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Schedule

The tournament runs from March 17 – 31. The opening stage begins on March 17 and runs through March 20. The Elimination Stage starts the next day ending on March 24, and the Playoff Stage is March 28-31.

The matches below will be updated as the event unfolds.

Opening Stage: March 17-20

Day 1: March 17

Stage Match PDT EDT GMT Round 1 Cloud9 13-10 ECSTATIC 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Round 1 Eternal Fire 13-6 The MongolZ 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Round 1 ENCE 19-22 Imperial 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM Round 1 Apeks 8-13 paiN Gaming 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM Round 1 HEROIC 13-5 Lynn Vision 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM Round 1 GamerLegion 13-8 AMKAL 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM Round 1 SAW 13-4 KOI 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Round 1 FURIA 13-16 Legacy 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Round 2 Eternal Fire 13-2 paiN Gaming 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Round 2 Ecstatic 13-10 The MongolZ 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Round 2 Eternal Fire 13-6 The Mongols 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Round 2 Heroic 16-14 Imperial 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Round 2 Apeks 16-13 AMKAL 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Round 2 Cloud9 13-10 Legacy 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Round 2 ENCA 16-12 KOI 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM Round 2 GamerLegion 9-13 SAW 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM Round 2 Furia 9-13 Lynn Vision 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM

Day 2: March 18

Stage Match PDT EDT GMT Round 3 (1-1) Imperial vs APEKS 5 AM 8 AM 12 PM Round 3 (1-1) paiN vs ENCE 5 AM 8 AM 12 PM Round 3 (1-1) GamerLegion vs Legacy 6 AM 9 AM 1 PM Round 3 (1-1) Ecstatic vs Lynn Vision 6 AM 9 AM 1 PM Round 3 (2-0) Heroic vs Eternal Fire 7 AM 10 AM 2 PM Round 3 (0-2) TheMongolZ vs AMKAL 7 AM 10 AM 2 PM Round 3 (2-0) Cloud9 vs SAW 11 AM 1 PM 5 PM Round 3 (0-2) KOI vs Furia 11 AM 1 PM 5 PM

Day 3: March 19

Stage Match PDT EDT GMT Round 4 Low TBD vs TBD 5 AM 8 AM 12 PM Round 4 Low TBD vs TBD 5 AM 8 AM 12 PM Round 4 Low TBD vs TBD 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Round 4 High TBD vs TBD 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Round 4 High TBD vs TBD 11 AM 2 PM 6 PM Round 4 High TBD vs TBD 11 AM 2 PM 6 PM

Day 4: March 20

Stage Match PDT EDT GMT Round 5 TBD vs TBD 5 AM 8 AM 12 PM Round 5 TBD vs TBD 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Round 5 TBD vs TBD 11 AM 2 PM 6 PM

Elimination Stage: March 21-24

Day 5: March 21

Stage Match PDT EDT GMT Round 1 FaZe Clan vs TBD 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Round 1 Team Spirit vs TBD 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Round 1 Team Vitality vs TBD 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM Round 1 MOUZ vs TBD 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM Round 1 Complexity vs TBD 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM Round 1 Virtus.pro vs TBD 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM Round 1 NAVI vs TBD 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Round 1 G2 Esports vs TBD 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Round 2 TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Round 2 TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Round 2 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Round 2 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Round 2 TBD vs TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Round 2 Low TBD vs TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Round 2 Low TBD vs TBD 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM Round 2 Low TBD vs TBD 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM

Day 6: March 22

Stage Match PDT EDT GMT Round 3 Mid TBD vs TBD 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Round 3 Mid TBD vs TBD 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Round 3 Mid TBD vs TBD 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM Round 3 Mid TBD vs TBD 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM Round 3 High TBD vs TBD 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM Round 3 High TBD vs TBD 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM Round 3 Low TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Round 3 Low TBD vs TBD 9:20 AM 12:20 PM 5:20 PM

Day 7: March 23

Stage Match PDT EDT GMT Round 4 Low TBD vs TBD 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Round 4 Low TBD vs TBD 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Round 4 Low TBD vs TBD 5:15 AM 8:15 AM 1:15 PM Round 4 High TBD vs TBD 6:30 AM 9:30 AM 2:30 PM Round 4 High TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Round 4 High TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Day 8: March 24

Stage Match PDT EDT GMT Round 5 TBD vs TBD 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Round 5 TBD vs TBD 6:30 AM 9:30 AM 2:30 PM Round 5 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Playoff Stage: March 28-31

Day 9: March 28

Stage Match PDT EDT GMT Quarter-finals TBD vs TBD 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM Quarter-finals TBD vs TBD 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM

Day 10: March 29

Stage Match PDT EDT GMT Quarter-finals TBD vs TBD 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM Quarter-finals TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM

Day 11: March 20

Stage Match PDT EDT GMT Semi-finals TBD vs TBD 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM Semi-finals TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM

Day 10: March 31

Stage Match PDT EDT GMT Grand Final TBD vs TBD 8 AM 11 AM 4 PM

PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Format

The PGL Copenhagen Major will have the same format as all recent S-tier tournaments, featuring an opening Swiss Stage with 16 to start the action. All matches in the opening stage are best of one except for elimination and advancement matches, which are best of three.

The top eight teams from that stage will move on to the Elimination Stage which will also feature eight invited teams that got to skip the first stage. The Elimination Stage is also run in the Swiss style with the same rules for matches.

The top eight teams from this stage will then go into a Playoff Stage with a single-elimination bracket where all matches are best of three.

The Opening Stage will start on March 17 and run through Match 20 while the Elimination Stage will run March 21- 24. The final Playoff Stage will round out the event running from March 28 – 31.

PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Teams

Teams qualify from North and South America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe through open and closed qualifiers. This list will be updated as more teams win their way into the event.

Valve changed how regional slots are distributed in 2022, making certain guarantees for regions and extra slots reliant on previous Major placements. For the PGL Copenhagen Major, Europe and America will always have three spots, with Asia-Pacific always getting two.

Team Liquid earned North America a spot in the Elimination stage after placing in the top eight, while FURIA Esports helped the region earn a spot in the Opening Stage with its top 16 placement. Europe has dominated the regional distribution with a total of 17 invitations.

Team Region Players Virtus.pro Europe Jame, FL1T, fame, n0rb3r7, mir FaZe Clan Europe rain, broky, karrigan, ropz, frozen Eternal Fire Europe XANTARES, Calyx, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic HEROIC Europe TeSeS, sjuush, NertZ, nicoodoz, kyxsan G2 Esports Europe huNter-, NiKo, m0NESY, HooXi, nexa KOI Europe mopoz, dav1g, JUST, adamS, stadodo SAW Europe MUTiRiS, rmn, ewjerkz, story, arrozdoce GamerLegion* Europe snax, acoR, Keoz, isak, volt MOUZ Europe torzsi, xertioN, suihy, Jimpphat, Brollan Team Vitality Europe apEX, ZywOo, Spinx, flameZ, mezii AMKAL ESPORTS Europe TRAVIS, Forester, NickelBack, Krad, ICY Cloud9 Europe Ax1Le, HObbit, electroNic, Perfecto, Boombl4 Team Spirit Europe chopper, magixx, zont1x, donk, sh1ro ENCE Europe dycha, gla1ve, Goofy, Kylar, hades NAVI Europe B1t, Aleksib, jL, iM, w0nderful Apeks Europe Nawwk, jkaem, STYKO, CacaNito, Sense ESCTATIC Europe kraghen, Queenix, salazar, Nodios, Patti Imperial Esports American VINI, HEN1, felps, noway, decently, zakk FURIA Esports American yuurih, arT, KSCERATO, FalleN, chelo paiN Gaming American biguzera, lux, kauez, nqz, n1ssim Complexity American JT, floppy, Grim, hallzerk, EliGE Legacy American coldzera, latto, dumau, NEIKIZ, b4rtiN The MongolZ Asia-Pacific bLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu, maaRaa Lynn Vision Gaming Asia-Pacific westmelon, z4kr, Starry, EmiliaQAQ, Jee, Gum

*9Pandas replaced by GamerLegion.