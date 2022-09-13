Fortnite pro Clix hit with surprise Twitch ban

Twitch star and Professional Fortnite player Clix has been hit with a surprise ban from the platform. The cause for the suspension is currently unknown.

Since 2018, Clix has worked his way up to becoming home of the most popular professional Fortnite players on the platform.

The 17-year-old NRG member has amassed over five million followers on Twitch — and averages viewer counts of around 10,000 on every stream.

On September 13, the Fortnite pro was hit with a surprise ban from the platform.

Clix hit with surprise Twitch ban

Visitors to Clix’s channel are simply met with the message “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

At the time of writing, it’s unknown why the streamer was banned, but we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as we know.

Clix did post a tweet acknowledging the ban, but did not mention the reason why.

Twitch does not comment on community guidelines violations to protect the privacy of users.

This story is developing…