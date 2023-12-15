Kai Cenat thanks Twitch for ‘blessing’ platform with new sexual content guidelines

Kai Cenat thanks Twitch for ‘blessing’ platform with new sexual content guidelinesTwitch: kaicenat
Kai Cenat has shown his gratitude for Twitch, thanking the platform for its updated guidelines surrounding sexual content and “artistic nudity”.
On December 13, Twitch rolled out an update that included some big changes surrounding its guidelines on nudity and sexual content.
Admitting their previous outlook “was out of line with industry standards,” Twitch now allows a variety of sexual content — so long as it adheres to set guidelines.
Stoked by these new changes, Kai Cenat thanked Twitch for its update, praising a particular policy that allows for “twerking, grinding, and pole dancing” to feature on stream without penalization.
“All my intros from here on out, starting on 2024, I’m going to have 10 girls twerking every start of the stream,” Cenat said, claiming his idea was a form of “art”.
“They are allowing twerking on stream. My s*** might be a club bro, I’m about to have all types of poles,” he continued. “It’s about to be art.”
Cenat was evidently hyped about Twitch’s latest accommodations, stating; “Twitch, you blessed. Twitch, thank you.”
And while the seriousness of his comments should be taken with a grain of salt, Cenat has already taken advantage of the new policy by featuring Nicki Minaj twerking on his stream.
“Twitch must have known Nicki Minaj was going on Kai Cenat’s stream. She was twerking on stream the same day they allowed it,” one person theorized.
Another said, “Well, well, looks like someone’s going to have a party every day on their stream. Just keep it classy, girls!”
