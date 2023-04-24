Kai Cenat unbanned from Twitch

Twitch star Kai Cenat has finally returned to the platform after being banned for seven days amid rumors claiming the streamer would make the switch to Kick.

Kai Cenat has officially been unbanned on Twitch as of Monday, April 24.

Kai’s ban lasted a total of seven days, with the streamer first being banned on April 17.

Although fans were confused as to what led to his ban, sources close to the streamer exclusively revealed to Dexerto that the streamer had been given the boot due to showing “simulated sexual activity” during a GTA RP session.

This ban followed Cenat’s hugely successful subathon, which took place in February of this year. Kai’s subathon broke records on Twitch, beating out both Ninja and Ludwig’s all-time subscriber records.

This is a developing story…