Aydan reveals he was banned on Twitch for “humping” gaming chair

Aydan has been banned for the first time on Twitch over what has been described as “sexually explicit conduct” and the Warzone 2 streamer has since revealed, explicitly, what happened for the platform to make that decision.

The Warzone star was banned on December 12, issuing a statement quickly after the suspension was confirmed.

Twitch came to the conclusion that the Warzone content creator was worthy of a full week off his channel, for “sexually explicit conduct” during a live stream.

“Not sure what the gameplan is,” he tweeted. “But I just wanted to be transparent with you guys and keep you updated.”

Since then, the NYSL star has revealed exactly what happened for him to get the ban.

Aydan explains why he got first Twitch ban

The Subliners creator took to Twitter with an update on the situation, on December 13.

He said: “I got some more context behind my suspension. I ended up getting suspended for humping my chair and moaning.

“Looks like we gotta turn it down a little bit, lol.”

In a year where a Twitch streamer was banned for having sex on the platform in front of a live crowd, it is not a surprise to see the company take a zero-tolerance approach in cracking down on risque content. Groaning alongside your favorite gaming chair, for example.

The streamer is set to return on December 19, having been given a seven-day-long ban by Twitch. Until then, fans will have to keep up with Aydan on social media.