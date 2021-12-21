Emiru reveals how her present from Mizkif ended up in the garbage

Twitch streamer Emiru revealed how her Christmas present from Mizkif ended up in the trash can after Cyr came over to watch a movie with the group.

On October 27, Emiru revealed plans to move into Mizkif’s streamer house just after the OTK founder ended his relationship with his then-girlfriend, Maya Higa.

Since then, the female Twitch streamer has been a part of his live streams as well. After moving in, Emiru started learning how to speed-run Super Mario 64 — eventually beating Mizkif after he challenged her.

With the holidays coming up, Emiru revealed during her stream how her present from Mizkif ended up in the garbage can after Cyr came over to watch a movie.

Emiru’s Christmas present gets trashed

On December 20 during her broadcast, she explained that fellow Twitch streamer Cyr came over to watch a movie with members of the house and ended up cleaning the living room due to how messy it was.

While laughing about the situation, she explained: “The present that Mizkif wrapped for me was so poorly wrapped that Cyr thought it was trash and threw it away.” However, the present wasn’t completely lost.

She added: “It’s okay, the trash wasn’t taken out yet. Mizkif dug through the trash and fished it out. It was covered in trash juice, so he took the wrap off that he did. Now it’s just wrapped in toilet paper hiding under the tree.”

She went on to explain that right after Mizkif took care of the present, he grabbed one of her Kirby toys and started playing with it, which Emiru noted was “even worse.”

Since moving into his house, Emiru has had several hilarious interactions with various members of the friend group. On December 14, Alinity left her red-faced after she made an adult joke regarding items they just received.