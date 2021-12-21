Twitch streamer banned for accidentally showing Gordon Ramsay’s butt

Twitch streamer RetroGaijin has received his third ban from the site after a clip from ‘Hotel Hell’ showed Gordon Ramsay nude in the shower.

With over 216,000 followers on Twitch, RetroGaijin has gained popularity over the years for his Just Chatting streams, as well as gameplay from Super Smash Bros, Monster Hunter, and more.

Similar to what xQc and Pokimane have been doing recently with the show ‘Masterchef,’ Retro has taken to watching the show Hotel Hell, which is also hosted by Gordon Ramsay.

On December 21, RetroGaijin‘s stream was cut short after Twitch issued a ban to his account for nudity after an episode of Hotel Hell featured a clip showing Gordon Ramsay’s rear end.

RetroGaijin banned for nude Gordon Ramsay

While watching an episode of Hotel Hell, a show featuring Gordon Ramsay working to revive run-down hotels, RetroGaijin was met with a Twitch ban. An episode of the show in 2017 featured a clip of Ramsay getting into the shower while his derriere was on display.

The streamer quickly responded with the reason for the sudden suspension, and how long he’ll be gone.

“Womp womp,” he wrote over on Twitter. “Gordon Ramsey and his buttocks on his Hotel show. 1 day suspension. back soon!”

womp womp Goran Ramsey and his buttocks on his Hotel show >.< 1 Day Suspension back soon! https://t.co/3fDARAg7G0 — RetroGaijin 🇯🇵 (@RetroGaijin) December 21, 2021

Showing nudity on stream is against Twitch Terms of Service, regardless of your status on the platform.

On October 5, Twitch streamer ‘Mira’ received a ban for “nudity” from the site after she accidentally showed a picture from her Instagram.

Recently, xQc, Pokimane, and more have started watching Masterchef and Hotel Hell featuring Ramsay during the “Just Chatting” portion of their streams. However, Asmongold claims the interest in Masterchef “won’t last” due to DMCA concerns.