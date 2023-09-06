DrLupo re-signs with YouTube for another year: “I ain’t leaving”

Streaming star DrLupo revealed that he’s re-signed with YouTube for another year after switching to the platform from Twitch back in 2021, saying he “ain’t leaving” the site yet.

DrLupo is one of the internet’s most prolific streamers, having been named as one of the internet’s top 25 most influential creators by TIME Magazine.

The broadcaster has raised millions of dollars for charities like St. Jude’s, and has accrued nearly two million subscribers on YouTube on top of his 4.5 million followers on Twitch.

In August 2021, Lupo famously switched from streaming on Twitch to YouTube, and has been exclusively broadcasting on the site ever since.

DrLupo DrLupo is one of the most charitable and philanthropic Twitch streamers in the world.

DrLupo to remain streaming on YouTube after re-signing with platform

It doesn’t look like he’s leaving anytime soon, as he recently revealed that he re-signed with the platform just last month.

In an August live stream, Lupo dropped a casual nugget of information for his viewers, saying during a game of Escape from Tarkov: “We went ahead and re-signed with YouTube for another year, just so you know.”

“You’ve got me for another year,” he added. “Better f*ckin’ enjoy it. I wanted to double-check to make sure I could tell ya. But yeah, we re-upped for another one, so I ain’t leavin’.”

Lupo explained that he wasn’t going to post about it, but preferred to quietly pass the news to his fans during that stream.

This marks Lupo’s third year streaming exclusively with YouTube — a move that he initially described as one that would allow him to be “secure for life.”

“The financial situation that YouTube presented me, without a doubt is like, you know, I’m secure for life,” he said in an interview with the Washington Post. “Everybody’s trying to get to that point. Why would I say no to that?” he said.

It looks like Lupo is in for another lucrative year of streaming on YouTube — although it’s currently unclear where his plans will take him after that.