BruceDropEmOff returns to Twitch a year after ditching platform for Kick

Prominent streamer BruceDropEmOff is leaving Kick and going back to Twitch nearly a year after ditching the purple platform following an indefinite ban.

On May 31, 2024, BruceDropEmOff shocked his viewers by revealing his next big move, confirming that he’s leaving Kick behind to return to Twitch.

Bruce broke the news in a sketch video on Twitter/X, where he interrupted a group of patrons in a barber shop who were talking smack about him “changing up” for money.

As the video ended, an electric razor flew onto the screen emblazoned with the words, “Homecoming. Back, but never left!”

Bruce also included a message for his fans. “DEO, thank you for your everlasting support for the past year on this move, but it’s time to come home and return to the fortress we built. I’m back.”

This move comes as quite a shock to Bruce’s fans, given the streamer’s contentious relationship with Twitch over the years. After leaving OTK in January 25 — a decision that came with a dramatic falling out between Bruce and co-founder Mizkif — Bruce’s alternate account was banned, with no reason given.

Shortly afterwards, Bruce went live on his main account, which was suspended indefinitely due to “ban evasion.” A month later, his channel was reinstated… but he was hit with yet another ban in May of that same year.

Bruce made his stance on Twitch quite clear during that time, confirming that he wasn’t a fan of the platform after all his suspensions. Later that month, Bruce officially made the move to Kick, following in the footsteps of other major broadcasters like xQc and Amouranth.

Twitch: brucedropemoff Bruce’s return to Twitch comes a year after he ditched the purple platform in favor of Kick.

Now, a year later, he has officially moved back to Twitch in a “homecoming” that’s proving to be quite exciting for fans.

The comments underneath Bruce’s video are filled with quips like, “Let’s gooo!” and “The internet is coming back alive.”

Still others are taking shots at Kick — a site that’s also come under scrutiny due to several incidents over the past few months, including broadcaster N3on being involved in a hit-and-run accident on stream and another Kick streamer leaving a woman to possibly drown after daring her to jump in a lake.