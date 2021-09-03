DrLupo reveals how YouTube eventually lured him away from Twitch streaming

Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo revealed the main reason he left Twitch for YouTube, admitting the lucrative deal guaranteed that he and his family will be “secure for life” and there was “no shame” in that.

DrLupo turned the internet upside down after announcing a shock move to YouTube. Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar followed suit shortly after and explained why their new home was far better than Twitch.

In an exclusive interview with The Washington Post, DrLupo revealed the main reason why he decided to switch, explaining it was simple as them making him an offer he “couldn’t refuse” because it “secured the bag” for his family.

“The financial situation that YouTube presented me, without a doubt is like, you know, I’m secure for life. Everybody’s trying to get to that point. Why would I say no to that?” he said.

“Everybody’s just trying to secure the bag, right? There’s no shame in that. That’s literally why everybody gets up and goes to work, right?”

It’s not all about the money, though. The deal also means he can afford to spend less time streaming and more time focusing on himself and his family, which he described as “crazy important.”

DrLupo admitted that the switch means he’s gone from a “pretty big fish in a lake” to a “little fish in the ocean.” However, he is adamant that the pros will outweigh the cons and believes it will present new opportunities.

“There’s so much room to grow and there are so many opportunities to do incredible things with all sorts of content creators on YouTube,” he said.” I think people underestimate the size of the platform and how much you can do with it.”