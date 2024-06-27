StableRonaldo apologizes for fourth Twitch ban after reckless driving stream

Prominent streamer StableRonaldo has apologized after getting banned from Twitch for the fourth time after broadcasting himself driving recklessly on a busy road.

StableRonaldo is a former Fortnite pro player and a member of FaZe Clan, who was inducted into the organization back in 2022.

He’s also got a sizable audience on Twitch — but those viewers were left alarmed when they realized his profile was no longer available on June 26, 2024.

At the time of writing, netizens are being greeted with a message when they try to visit his channel, which reads: “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Twitch: stableronaldo

This marks Ronaldo’s fourth ban from the platform… a ban that follows a broadcast on June 25 that showed the streamer driving recklessly on a busy road, nearly crashing his car trying to pass other vehicles.

Although the reason for his ban hasn’t yet been officially confirmed by Ronaldo, he did respond to the situation in a post on Twitter/X, where he apologized to his fans.

“I love streaming, and I love my community,” he wrote. “I’m sorry. I don’t know what to do, this is my fourth ban. Praying for the best.”

Responses to Ronaldo’s post have been mixed, with some slamming the streamer for his reckless driving, while others are urging him to move to Kick.

“Gotta go over to @KickStreaming brother,” one viewer commented.

“Maybe don’t drive recklessly?” another suggested.

“Maybe don’t recklessly drive on stream… idk, man, just a thought,” another wrote.

As previously mentioned, this isn’t Ronaldo’s first time getting banned on Twitch. His most recent suspension prior to this took place in March 2024, prompting him to beg the platform to reinstate his channel — although he didn’t mention why he’d been suspended.

“This month has felt unreal, and the amount of support I’ve been receiving on stream and [from] my community made me realize how much I loved streaming,” he wrote in a tweet. “I’m begging you Twitch to please unban me, nothing will happen again.”

For now, it looks like the fate of Ronaldo’s channel is up in the air as he “prays for the best” following his latest ban.

Twitch, for its part, has historically been quick to crack down on reckless driving streams, with several high-profile broadcasters getting banned shortly after distracted driving like Knut, Extra Emily, and more.

In fact, back in 2019, a slew of Twitch streamers got banned for streaming while driving recklessly — and although their bans weren’t permanent, it’s clear that this is one behavior Twitch won’t tolerate.