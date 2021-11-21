 Dream shares personal top 5 streamers amid Content Creator of the Year award drama - Dexerto
Dream shares personal top 5 streamers amid Content Creator of the Year award drama

Published: 21/Nov/2021 22:56

by Julian Young
Dream Ludwig The Game Awards

With drama surrounding the nominations for Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2021, Dream — one of the creators selected — shared his own personal list of top five streamers in the business.

The Game Awards has grown into one of the industry’s biggest events, offering fans of the medium a chance to look back at some of the best games, personalities, and moments from the past year.

The show revealed their 2021 nominees for each category on November 16, and there was immediate controversy over one award in particular: Content Creator of the Year.

After fans of superstar Minecraft YouTuber Dream hit out at Twitch star Ludwig over his comments on the nominations, the Minecraft mogul himself addressed the controversy by revealing his own personal list of top five streaming personalities.

The Game Awards 2021 Content Creator of the Year Nominees Announcement Dream Tweet Top Five List
The Game Awards
Dream is one of five creators nominated for the award in 2021.

Dream addressed the controversy via his Twitter account, where he issued a statement featuring his own “top five streamer picks of 2021 [in] no particular order.”

Included in the YouTuber’s list are six (yes, six) massive personalities: Ludwig, xQc, Valkyrae, Mizkif, and a tie for fifth place between two of Dream’s fellow Minecraft stars, Ranboo and TommyInnit.

Dream’s list seemed to be received well by most parties, with several of his personal nominees like Valkyrae and Ludwig acknowledging the props he had given them.

“They’ve all created such innovative content this year, it would be hard to not have them in the top [five],” one fan commented. Dream agreed, and also pointed out how difficult it was to narrow the industry down to just five names: “There’s so many awesome streamers, it’s really hard to pick just a couple.”

The YouTuber also gave some insight into how he constructed his list: “Some had insanely high views, others streamed all the time, others broke records, others innovated styles of content, [and] some did all of the above. It’s tough [when] there’s so many people that had [such] a big impact.”

Narrowing down the entire content creation industry to just five names would be a formidable task for anyone. At least Dream fans know where their own favorite creator stands on the subject, which should hopefully cut down on the drama before The Game Awards announce their own winner on December 9.

