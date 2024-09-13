Dream hits back at fans after XGaming partnership sparks backlash

Dream has over 25 million subscribers on YouTube and is best known for his Minecraft content.

Minecraft YouTuber Dream has hit back after news of him signing a partnership with XGaming to stream on X sparked backlash among viewers.

Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, began seeing a red icon beside the name of some of the internet’s biggest content creators on September 12, 2024 and quickly learned that the platform was entering the streaming wars.

Among the names listed as XGaming’s new affiliates are Twitch star EsfandTV, Chess Grandmaster Hikaru, and Minecraft-focused YouTubers Sapnap and Dream.

Dream’s decision to join the platform sparked backlash among some viewers, as one shared their thoughts about it on his subreddit – slamming X for being “toxic” and claimed Dream’s decision to stream on there is an “error in judgment.”

“I truly don’t get their decisions anymore. Why would they think that Twitter streams are a good idea? Twitter is so toxic and an overwhelming amount of accounts on there do not like Dream. This is literally the worst platform for him to regularly stream on,” they said.

“Why not stream on YouTube instead? Are they really that desperate for money? Can they not be motivated to do anything without some stupid brand deal anymore?”

The Redditor went on to roast the platform even more, calling it an “error in judgment” to support Elon Musk and X, taking issue with some of Musk’s changes to the social media site.

“I personally think it’s an error in judgment to support Elon Musk and Twitter after witnessing what happened to Twitter. Everyone complained about Kick last year because of the moral issues and the people attached to Kick but I would argue the same goes for Twitter. Twitter has been horrible ever since Elon Musk bought it,” they added.

It wasn’t long until Dream saw the Reddit post himself, and he says the backlash made him angry. He’d go on to push back on fans through a voice stream on X. The stream was broken up into two parts, but he addressed the majority of everything in the first one.

“I’m mad. I’m mad. I have to crash out,” he said in the stream before reading off the Reddit post. One of the first things he addressed was the claim that he’s “desperate for money.”

“What? It’s not like we got paid a billion dollars. Or, even a lot of money. It was not a lot of money at all. At all,” he said. “I would have done it for free.”

He continued: “Also… we’re already using Twitter! We’re tweeting on Twitter, I’m doing spaces on Twitter… what’s the f**king difference?”

The YouTuber also reacted to the Redditor’s mention of “moral issues” with the platform. “No streaming platform wins on morality,” he said. “Most companies don’t win on morality, let alone streaming companies.”

Dream gave more insight on the deal he signed with XGaming, too, revealing that it is a cross-streaming contract – not an exclusive one – meaning he’s going to be live on other platforms like Twitch at the same time.

Non-exclusive deals have been popular over the years, with Kick signing quite a few big names to the platform without exclusivity. xQc and Amouranth are just two of the streamers that the Stake-owned platform has signed that still get to go live on their Twitch channels.