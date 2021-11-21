TSM president Leena Xu joins Offline TV amid Doublelift & Reginald drama

TSM’s president Leena Xu revealed she has left the company for a role with Offline TV, detailing her dislike of new management which led to her departure.

Esports organization TSM has lost its long-term president, Leena Xu, as she announced that she left the company.

Leena had worked for TSM since 2012, spending nearly a decade cultivating the brand as a worldwide leader in competitive gaming.

Now, she’s left and shared her frustrations publicly with the direction of the organization.

Leena retires as TSM president

Leena was streaming on her Twitch channel on November 20 when she revealed she had stepped down as president of TSM.

“I am retiring from TSM. I wanted to step down earlier this year,” she said. “I’ve been having a really hard year with TSM, with I guess you could say new management. And I’m not sure if on the outside it’s very apparent. But, it’s been hard, and as the situation with Søren unfolded, I feel like for me a really important thing is working with people I like, and even enjoy outside of the work environment.”

Leena referenced lifelong TSM League of Legends player and coach Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg, who has left the team he’s been part of his whole career.

She also announced she has joined streamer collective Offline TV. Leena said of her new role, “On to brighter things. So I’ve been starting work with OTV over the last couple of months, it’s been almost half a year now working behind the scenes. I had reached out to Scarra, basically expressing that I wanted to continue to work with creators. I wanted to work with people who I feel like we’re on the same wavelength.”

Leena’s exit from TSM is amid drama involving her partner, Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng, a former LoL pro-player for TSM who now streams for the org.

Doublelift called out the team’s owner, Andy ‘Reginald’ Dinh, and said he “harassed and abused people” while he was a player for the team.

Although Leena didn’t say this was one of the reasons she wanted out of the company, with her departure and Bjergsen’s, TSM has lost two of its long-term members.