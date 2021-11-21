Sykkuno explains why he’s not intimidated by xQc like other Twitch streamers

Popular Twitch streamer Sykkuno explained how Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel tends to change his personality and is kinder when playing with him, noting he’s not as imitating as some may believe.

Former Overwatch star xQc is known for his over-the-top personality. Frequently going off on rants and arguing with other Twitch streamers is just one of the many things fans expect when watching his stream.

On the other end of the spectrum is Sykkuno. Known for his kind and polite personality, you’ll rarely see him getting in any drama with fellow streamers.

While some of his pals – including Valkyrae – might find xQc a bit intimidating, Sykkuno explained that he tends to change his personality and is more friendly when streaming with him.

During Sykkuno’s stream on November 20, he linked up with the 100 Thieves co-owner – who has previously expressed that she thinks xQc is nice, but intimidating.

While playing with Valkyrae, Sykkuno jokingly said that sometimes she can be a bit intimidating. Rae responded quickly by asking Sykkuno if he feels intimidated by xQc when they stream.

Sykkuno’s response shocked his pal, as he mentioned xQc’s change in personality when they’re playing together: “Did you know when he’s around me, instead of cursing he says stuff like “fudge” and “gollygosh” it’s kinda- you know he literally doesn’t curse around me because he’s so polite?”

The crossovers between xQc and Sykkuno is something many not have expected, but they’re incredibly close after causing havoc together in GTA RP.

Previously the Twitch star has even explained that he thinks xQc is the number one streamer on all of Twitch – so it’s clear that their friendship is special.