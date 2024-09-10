Tyler1 splits Twitch fans as Elden Ring marathon labeled Kai Cenat “copycat”

Tyler1 has kicked off his Elden Ring marathon stream, and while some fans are “excited” about the lengthy broadcast ahead, others have labeled it a Kai Cenat “copycat.”

Elden Ring is one of the most popular video games of all time. The most recent soulslike from the creators of the genre broke multiple records and won Game of the Year in 2022.

While the game dominated sales from the start, it’s having a resurgence on Twitch, particularly after Kai Cenat’s marathon stream, which broke records across the platform.

Now, Tyler1 is following suit, the streamer starting up his own Elden Ring marathon in dramatic fashion on September 9.

The camera first looked towards an Elden Ring-like background, giant white columns adoring each side, crosses and swords making up the middle. Tyler1 then jumped into the frame, sporting a warrior costume with a helmet, shield, and sword.

In the hours following the initial announcement, Twitch fans became split on how they felt, with two main opinions circulating online.

On the one hand, some Twitch fans thought Tyler’s Elden Ring setup and marathon stream concept was a “fantastic” idea and were “excited” to tune in and watch.

Furthermore, others pointed out that Tyler1 has always “been doing special cosplay streams,” an example of this being his League of Legends cosplay he wore during a live broadcast four years ago.

Another noting is that the stream in which he returned to watch after being banned and dressed as Draven was “record-breaking at the time, too.” Due to Tyler1’s history of dressing up on stream, some even called him “the real OG.”

However, the other perspective is that Kai was the main driving force in popularizing marathon streams with more than a usual setup, going all out to make it feel like an event.

“Kai Cenat really set the trend of decorating your setup for a game, give him his flowers,” wrote an X user. Others further agreed with this sentiment, with another Twitch fan stating, “Every other streamer just feels like a Kai clone to me.”

A third furthered this perspective by calling Kai Cenat “the formula for every streamer.”

Tyler1 has not addressed the comparisons his current Elden Ring stream has drawn to Cenat’s; however, we’ll update you if he acknowledges the online discourse.