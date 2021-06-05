Dream gains over a million YouTube subs without posting amid cheating drama - Dexerto

Minecraft YouTuber Dream has enjoyed a big boost in subscribers in the past month – but it’s not because of any new content on his channel. Instead, his popularity and involvement in drama is behind the extra million subscribers.

The YouTuber and streamer hasn’t posted a video since mid-April, which was his “Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters” alongside GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap, BadBoyHalo, awesamdude, and antfrost.

Although that video was a big hit (reaching over 41 million views and 3.1 million likes), he hasn’t posted anything since. Even on his second channel, the last video was simply the unedited version of the same video.

But, despite taking a month-long break from the platform, Dream is still one of the fastest-growing creators on YouTube.

Since his last upload, just over a month ago, his channel has seen an increase of over 1.4 million subscribers, per SocialBlade.

Most YouTubers would take years of consistent uploads and still never even reach a million subscribers, but Dream’s backlog of content, as well as lots of drama, has kept his channel growing throughout his break.

In May, he admitted to the cheating accusations that had been swirling around his Minecraft speedruns. Despite some backlash, Dream has come out of the drama pretty unscathed.

He hit back at people trying to cancel him, explaining that he hadn’t deliberately cheated: “Even if you want to believe I intentionally cheated, which I didn’t, don’t try and discredit my accomplishments.”

And many other creators came out and backed him, including Twitch streamer Asmongold.

Dream’s total sub count is even more impressive considering he only started uploading videos to his main channel in 2019. By the end of 2020 he was already one of the biggest names, not only in Minecraft but across YouTube generally. And in 2021, he’s showing no signs of slowing down.