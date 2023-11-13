Dream frustrated as social media accuses him of grooming again: “I can’t defend myself”

Dream has taken to Twitter to defend himself against a tirade of grooming allegations after being “harassed for almost a year due to a false accusation”.

Popular content creator, streamer, and occasional musician, ‘Dream’, best known for his Minecraft work, was accused of grooming a minor back in 2022 when a Twitter user claimed the creator flirted with her using a burner account when she was 17.

While these allegations were never proven, that hasn’t stopped internet users from dragging Dream ever since. In an attempt to clear things up, he released a 42-minute response addressing the allegations.

However, users have since taken a clip from the video out of context in order to propagate claims he had confessed. Now, Dream has seemingly had enough, defending himself in a series of Twitter posts.

“I talked on stream about how I’m going to make a detailed video, with logs, screenshots, and evidence, and gave some bullet points, and it got completely clipped out of context and spread somehow as the lie that I ‘admitted everything’,” Dream said.

“If I’m so terrible why do you have to misquote me, lie, exaggerate, and slander? If I’m all these things you say I am, why is it so hard to be truthful?” he continued.

Expressing his frustration over the situation, Dream claimed he had been “harassed for almost a year” due to the allegations, which were made shortly after his face reveal.

He said, “This one false accusation turned into ‘Dream talked to kids, there’s tons of accusations, Dream never denied it, Dream was exposed fiddling kids’, and so much worse. All due to past parasocialness (that, yes, I can be to blame for).”

Stating that the spread of misinformation was “harmful to real victims”, Dream asked those convinced of his wrongdoings not to “devalue” what grooming was just to ensure he “fit the definition”.

“This isn’t drama, this is serious stuff, with serious implications,” he said. “Can say in so many words, I’m not a pedo, I haven’t groomed anyone, and my heart goes out to any victims that have to have their real stories [and] trauma thrown in their face for internet points.”

