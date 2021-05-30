Dream admits to having cheats enabled during Minecraft speedruns - Dexerto

Minecraft YouTuber Dream has once again responded to accusations he cheated while speedrunning the game, and admitted that he had increased drop rates enabled during these speedruns.

Arguably one of the biggest successes of 2020 was Dream. The Minecraft YouTuber, known for his speedruns and Minecraft Manhunt series, as well as his huge server, burst onto the scene and has since amassed over 20 million subscribers.

However, throughout his rise, Dream has been faced with constant accusations of cheating on his Minecraft speedruns. After accusations from a speedrunning website, he even hired an astrophysicist to exonerate him from the claims.

But ever since the astrophysicist’s report was rejected, Dream has been left in a limbo where whether or not he was truly innocent was not known.

In a May 30 Twitlonger post, Dream admitted that he had increased drop rates enabled for ender pearls during his 1.16 speedruns, and apologized for dragging the speedrun website’s moderators “through the mud.”

He said: “When the drama first started I cared more about defending myself and being right, than about figuring out what was actually going on and I shot myself in the foot by doing it.

“I felt really terrible for the mods because I dragged them through the mud even though they were mostly right.”

Ender pearls are a crucial component for completing a Minecraft speedrun, as players need them to find the location of the end portal, and also to access these portals. Increasing the drop rate through plugins makes this process quicker.

But Dream claimed that he did not know this was happening during the speedruns. He had the increased drop rate plugin enabled for his Minecraft Manhunt series, and didn’t realize they were also enabled for his speedruns.

“I had considered at the time that this potentially could have been a problem, but brushed it off because server-side and client-side are completely different and as far as I was aware nothing had been done client-side,” he added.

Dream explained that he will likely release another statement in the future, but urged fans not to attack the website mods who decided to remove his record.

“I’m sure I’ll talk about it more just for clarity sake, but I want to avoid causing more drama,” the YouTuber said. “Please don’t send any hate to the mod team or anyone involved in the situation, I don’t want any more drama at all, you’re no supporter of mine if you do.”