DrDisrespect announces Halloween Doctober contest 22′

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

DrDisrespect has announced the return of his Halloween Doctober contest for 2022, where fans and followers dress up in his iconic attire.

Halloween is a longheld tradition celebrated all over the world, where people dress up as their favorite ghosts, ghouls, and pop culture characters.

However, popular streamer and content creator DrDisrespect has created his own Halloween tradition in the form of the Doctober contest.

Now, the two-time has announced his tradition will continue in 2022 with Halloween Doctober Contest ’22.

DrDisrespect announces Doctober ’22

DrDisrespect made the announcement via his Twitter account, with a simple tease that said “Is it that time of year?” and teased that more details would be coming soon.

For those who may not know, DrDisrespect has now hosted his Doctober contest for five years.

While Doctober is a fun way for fans to dress up and show their appreciation for the Doc, it’s also packed with some great prizes and opportunities for those who participate and go all out.

For example, Doctober ’21 offered up free DrDisrespect merch packages, special DrDisrespect memorabilia, and the opportunity to play Duos with the streamer.

Fan participation is simple. Viewers dress up in their best DrDisrespect cosplays and tweet out a photo or video of the cosplay with the Doctober hashtag for a chance to be among the top contestants.

While it’s unclear what eactly the two-time has in store for Doctober ’22, it’s safe to assume the costume contest will likely be a big part of the event, as it’s become a standard in each Doctober celebration thus far.

DrDisrespect fans should prime their red plate carrier vests and keep their eyes peeled on the streamer’s Twitter account for more details on the contest’s date, how to enter, and what prizes he has in store for the winners.