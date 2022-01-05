Dr Disrespect’s game studio Midnight Society teases first game

Dr Disrespect’s new game studio Midnight Society is already teasing its first-ever game in the form of an ARG, with fans scrambling to crack the codes.

The two-time back-to-back Blockbuster Video Game Champion unveiled his game studio on December 14, revealing that veteran Call of Duty and Halo developers had signed on.

As a former level designer himself, Doc knows a thing or two about video games and starting his own studio had been a big priority of his. Even before Midnight Society was officially announced, he had been teasing some game ideas.

In the past, he’s mentioned a “vertical battle royale” with inspiration from Escape from Tarkov combined with large-scale action from something such as Warzone or Battlefield. But now, it seems like an actual reveal is in the works.

Advertisement

Happy New Yȩ̶̢̢͙̗̱̞̱̱̣̳̦̒ͅä̵̧̭̣̗̝͖͔́̆̾̇̏͋̿̄͛̔̿͘͝ř̷̨̨̝̺̙͚̣̼͍̘̅̈́́́̂̈́͂͑̚ // System Failure System Reboot Required Reboot Now? (Y/N): Y Navigate to Root Directory CD M:/Access Input credentials… /// pic.twitter.com/uEbcmdkee8 — Midnight Society (@12am) January 1, 2022

Dr Disrespect slowly teasing new game with ARG

ARGs (Alternate Reality Games) are a popular way for studios to tease new games or content. For example, Microsoft notoriously used a weird website called ILoveBees to tease Halo 2 back in the early 2000s with users decrypting messages.

Now, Doc’s Midnight Society is doing something similar. In a January 1 tweet, the studio posted a strange message to ring in the New Year.

As TheLoadOut explains, by working out a series of Discord bot commands and passwords, users can unlock new information about the game and its developers.

It also seems like there is a race for 10,000 participants to be eligible for early access to the actual game with a command stating: “Early access granted to all Variants (10,000) upon Access Pass acquisition.”

Advertisement

In any case, it seems like this ARG will take some time to solve and gamers are hard at work trying to figure out the steps to access new information and we can’t wait to see what all of this will lead up to in the days or months ahead.