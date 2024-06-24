Midnight Society cuts ties with Dr Disrespect after Twitch ban allegations

Dr Disrespect’s game studio, Midnight Society, has announced that it has terminated its relationship with the internet star following recent allegations surrounding his permanent ban from Twitch.

On June 21, 2024, four years after his mysterious Twitch ban, a former employee of the Amazon-owned platform shared allegations on social media that Doc was banned for “s**ting a minor.”

Dr Disrespect quickly responded, stating that “no wrongdoing” was found and that Twitch had paid out the rest of his contract.

Just three days later, Dr Disrespect’s game studio, Midnight Society, shared that they’ve cut ties with Doc in order to maintain “our principles and standards as a studio and individuals.”

“On Friday evening, we became aware of an allegation against one of our co-founders, Guy Beahm, aka ‘Dr Disrespect.’ We assumed his innocence and began speaking with parties involved. And in order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act,” they said.

“For this reason, we are terminating our relationship with Guy Beahm immediately.

“While these facts are difficult to hear and even more difficult to accept, it is our duty to act with dignity on behalf of all individuals involved, especially the fifty-five developers and families we have employed along with our community of players.”

Launched back in December 2021, Midnight Society consisted of Guy ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm alongside Call of Duty and Halo veterans Robert Bowling and Quinn DelHoyo.

The studio announced its first game, Deadrop, just months later and have been continuously working on it in the two years since.

Dr Disrespect has addressed the recent Twitch ban allegations several times since they first went viral, and announced on his June 24 stream that he is taking an indefinite break from streaming.

“But I think, first and foremost though, I did have a bit of a planned vacation coming up, but I might extend that starting today. It is what it is. People get fatigued. To be honest, I don’t know how long my vacation is, but maybe I extend that. We’ll see,” he said.

