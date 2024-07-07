Rogue Company came back from the dead just to remove Dr Disrespect

The internet is still reeling from the news that Dr Disrespect was found to be sending inappropriate messages to a minor back in 2017, as even Rogue Company, a game that hasn’t received an update since October 2023, is removing its sponsored content.

Dr Disrespect had a significant influence on the gaming community, with millions of followers and multiple collaborations between Turtle Beach, Midnight Society, and others. However, following the information that was released to the public, all of these ventures have cut ties with Dr Disrespect.

Turtle Beach removed its Dr Disrespect-themed headphones from its storefront, and Midnight Society, a game company co-founded by the Doc, decided to end its partnership with him.

Rogue Company, a game developed by HiRez, garnered attention from the gaming community in its early stages for being a new five-vs-five multiplayer shooter. During its era of hype, the developers teamed up with Dr Disrespect to make a skin and an entire map dedicated to him.

The game hasn’t seen any activity for nearly a year, with no new content or updates from the developers. However, a few players noticed that Dr Disrespect’s skin has been subtly removed from the game.

A Redditor posted a video of themselves playing Rogue Company with the DrDisrespect skin on. It seems that, while the skin does appear on the starting screen, in the game, it defaults to another character, and the same can be said for when the game ends and the characters are displayed again.

At the time of writing, Dr Disrespect’s map titled, ‘The Arena’, appears to still be in the game. However, considering that his skin was stealthily removed by devs, there’s no telling how long it’ll remain.

A Partner from Rogue Company responded to the initial video to clarify the situation and confirm that players should get refunds for the skin.

They also confirmed that everything else related to DrDisrespect is “gone or going away”, although details weren’t specified.