Dr Disrespect takes another swipe at Twitch and his fans love it

Streaming icon Dr Disrespect has taken a cheeky shot at Twitch while sending a warning to his viewers, and they absolutely loved it.

Doc was banned on Twitch back in June 2020, with the reason behind the decision still unknown to the public.

In March 2022, he confirmed both parties had settled the legal dispute over the permaban, and he has continued to provide daily streaming entertainment on YouTube ever since.

However, that hasn’t stopped him from making the occasional joke, or popping off, at the expense of the Amazon-owned site.

Dr Disrespect takes another shot at Twitch

In 2022 alone, YouTube has penned exclusive deals with Myth, Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and other big names who previously used to stream on Twitch.

This has caused many fans to wonder whether or not the era of Twitch dominance is coming to an end, as some stats suggest it may be stagnating.

After seeing the stats of his latest ‘going live’ tweet on August 10, Doc warned his fans in jest and steered into that same narrative with a cheeky jibe.

“I swear to God, if I ever go to my Twitter account live on stream, go to one of my tweets that has less than 1,000 likes, I’m not going to stream for two to three months,” he joked, pulling an upset face. “That’s your last warning champs… Not too happy about it.”

Before bursting into laughter, he added: “F**king 938 likes? What, am I streaming on Twitch or something.”

After a quick refresh, the like total on the tweet shot up to over 1,100 – as fans showed their love for the Twitch joke. This isn’t the first time Doc has taken aim at his old home and it certainly won’t be the last.