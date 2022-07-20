Sykkuno reveals “pretty bad” viewership stats since moving to YouTube

Emma Hill . 12 minutes ago

Popular streamer Sykkuno has revealed his YouTube figures have taken a slump and that how he’s pulling in a “very low” average viewer count.

Various streamers have now made the big jump from Twitch to YouTube. One of the most famous of which being Twitch star Sykkuno, who signed a YouTube Gaming exclusive contract back in May 2022.

At first, it proved to be a huge success for the 31-year-old as, within a month of the change, his viewership figures on the Google-owned platform already rivaled that of his Twitch numbers.

However, things have not gone as well since. Athough his livestreaming stats are looking positive, Sykkuno’s like rate and average video views are “pretty bad.”

Sykkuno shows fans “bad” YouTube stats

On July 19, Sykkuno shared his recent viewership statistics with his fans which detailed that he is pulling in 331k average video views- a “very low” figure according to YouTube.

“What does this mean,” asked Sykkuno. “I don’t really know but I look at the colors. [My average video views] are red so I think that’s pretty bad.”

He also claimed that his like rate is also “bad” hitting middle numbers whereas his comment rate is similarly “very low.”

However, it wasn’t all bad news. Sykkuno showed how his livestreaming stats were flourishing with his highest viewers and average viewers rates both hitting the “very high” mark.

He added: “My subscribers are apparently upwards so that’s good. Average video views, very low. That doesn’t sound good […] I guess people watch me but they don’t like me.”

Sykkuno may have been a little disappointed with the results. Although, his dedicated fans claimed that this was just a minor blip in his highly successful career.