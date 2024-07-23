Dr Disrespect uploads mysterious new photo weeks after Twitch ban revelations

Dr Disrespect has posted a mysterious new picture on social media just weeks after he announced an extended break after revealing the reason behind his ban from Twitch.

Disgraced YouTuber Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, has uploaded a new header image on X, formerly known as Twitter, and fans are trying to find meaning in the cryptic post.

On July 22, Doc’s X header image changed to a fishing bobber with his brand’s logo on it. The bobber appears to be at sea during sunset and is afloat in some waves.

The change was spotted by Twitter user RizlerUK and Dr Disrespect’s subreddit, where users began to theorize explanations for this abrupt change.

“Before everything went down he mentioned an extended vacation. Fishing is somewhat associated with a vacation,” one suggested.

“I mean, IMO – it’s a small fishing bobber floating on dark waters, evokes feelings of isolation and vulnerability, symbolizing being adrift in a vast, unpredictable environment. Inviting reflection on solitude amidst chaos. Quite a deep perspective but who knows,” another chimed in.

“He still has Midnight Society and Black Steel Bourbon in his bio. Not sure why, because they both publicly parted ways with him,” another pointed out.

In June 2024, the streaming community was shocked to learn that Dr Disrespect had been permanently banned on Twitch in 2020 for messages he had sent a minor back in 2017.

After former Twitch employees corroborated the allegations, companies that once had relationships with the streamer began to distance themselves from him.

As Beahm’s gaming studio, Midnight Society, broke ties with him, Doc announced he would be taking an extended vacation with family, and just one day later, confirmed the allegations were true.

“These were casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate, but nothing more,” he said, while standing by his own story that nothing illegal happened.

YouTube/Dr Disrespect Even the 49ers distanced themselves from Dr Disrespect.

Since the revelations, YouTube has demonetized Dr Disrespect’s channel, making it an unlikely place for him to stream when he returns.

One possible place that he could stream on would be Kick. The site’s staff notably said it was “too soon” to preemptively ban the controversial creator, suggesting he could be welcome on the platform.

Doc had promised to return “with a heavy weight off his shoulders,” but for now, this cryptic update is all fans have to go off since he confessed to sending a minor explicit messages.