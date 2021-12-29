YouTube star streamer Dr Disrespect has shared his New Year’s resolution for 2022 and it might shock some members of the Champions Club.

The Doc always brings a healthy dose of violence, speed, and momentum into the lives of his fans each time he goes live.

However, in the next 12 months, he’s set himself a target that could make him bigger and better than ever.

On December 29, just days before the turn of the year, the 6-foot-8 sensation opened up his first stream after the Holidays with a big message.

Dr Disrespect reveals his 2022 New Year’s resolution

Over the course of 2021, Doc has opened his own game studio working on a AAA game, raised the standards of his stream production value on YouTube, and reunited with other major streaming stars such as TimTheTatman on the platform.

Advertisement

Yet, in 2022, he wants to reach another gear physically.

Read More: Dr Disrespect impresses ZLaner with nasty Warzone 1v4 clutch

“We’re building the foundation and it’s still there,” he said, flexing his muscles on stream.

“So we’re gonna be at a good spot heading into next year, man. I’m looking to gain 85 pounds of all brutal muscle.”

(Dr Disrespect discusses the topic at the beginning of the stream below)

Doc responds to fan joke

After a fan joked about him potentially skipping leg days, he replied: “I don’t. 315 pounds, 10 reps. What are we talking about?”

The streamer went on to explain why he doesn’t understand the joke, especially for tall people.

Advertisement

Read More: Dr Disrespect impresses ZLaner with nasty Warzone 1v4 clutch

“I am telling you right now – here’s the thing. With super-athletic people, like basketball players, we get a bad wrap about the perception of skinny legs or something. It just blows my mind. Here’s the thing, when you’re 6-foot-8, and we’re standing next to you flapping your gums at 5-foot-4. Our muscles are going to be stretched out.

“But we’re going to look so much more explosive than you.”

Whether or not the streamer will reach his objective in 2022 remains to be seen. But with the Arena stocked up with hundreds of machines and the finest equipment known to man, you can bet your bottom dollar Dr Disrespect will be dripping from head to tippy-toe in success, whatever the case may be.