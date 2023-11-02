Ninja mocks Dr Disrespect after he insults streamers who multi-stream

Ninja mocked Dr Disrespect on Twitter/X after the Doc took a jab at creators who multi-stream across Twitch, YouTube, and Kick at the same time.

Back in September 2022, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins revealed that he had ended his partnership contract with Twitch and began his trek multi-streaming across nearly every platform.

At that time, Twitch streamers were limited to multi-streaming on mobile-first platforms like TikTok and Instagram, but they removed the limits on YouTube and Kick multi-streaming during TwitchCon 2023.

Dr Disrespect shared his thoughts about multi-streams on Twitter/X, and Ninja was quick to mock him in a reply.

Ninja mocks Dr Disrespects Twitch ban

Starting off the back-and-forth between two of the internet’s top creators, Doc said: “If you have to multi stream, that’s because you’re not good enough for one platform.”

Blevins seemed to take this a bit personally, mocking the two-time’s famous perma-ban from Twitch.

“Says the guy who can’t stream on the biggest live streaming platform atm,” Ninja said.

In classic Doc fashion, the two-time hit back with a hilarious Photoshop of himself and Ninja.

It’s clear that the two are just having fun on Twitter and don’t actually have any beef with each other, though.

Perma banned back in 2020, Dr Disrespect has yet to share the reason behind the punishment. But, he’s made a pretty solid home for himself over on YouTube Gaming since then.

Twitch announced on October 31, 2023, that they’re opening up the ability for some perma-banned streamers to get their account back — leaving many wondering if Doc’s return to the Amazon-owned site is imminent.

We’ll update you if anything happens, but in the meantime, you can head over to our entertainment section for news and other viral stories.