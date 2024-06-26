FaZe Banks criticized after urging Dr Disrespect to rebrand to “Dr Respect”

FaZe Banks has shared his take on the accusations against Dr Disrespect, joking that the disgraced streamer should rebrand himself to be “Mr Respect,” instead.

Prominent streamer Dr Disrespect — real name Guy Beahm — is currently taking an “extended vacation” after admitting to messaging a minor on Twitch, revealing that it was the reason for his permanent ban from the platform in 2020.

The fallout from Doc’s statement has been massive as his fellow content creators publicly condemn and distance themselves from him — but one influencer is taking a different approach.

FaZe Clan CEO Ricky Banks penned a tweet on June 26, a day after Doc’s post confirming the allegations about him, joking that the streamer should ditch his ‘Dr Disrespect’ persona and switch to a different character altogether.

“Dr Disrespect, abandon the persona entirely,” Banks wrote. “Drop the act and ditch the costume. Fire up the stream and play dumb.

“Pretend like you have nothing to do with the Doc character and agree with the general consensus that he’s a creep. Call yourself ‘Mr. Respect,’ it’s your only play.”

Banks attached a photo of Beahm out of his Dr Disrespect costume wearing glasses — and although his post seems to have been made in jest, some netizens aren’t amused by the tweet.

“Was this supposed to be funny?” one user replied.

“Why are you giving a **** a play?” another said.

“Terrible play lol, he’s completely cooked regardless,” yet another wrote.

Banks is just the latest influencer to react to the news about Dr Disrespect after the likes of Kai Cenat, Ninja, and even Pokimane publicly spoke out against him the day prior. Kai Cenat notably unfollowed the Doc during a live stream, while Poki simply wrote “yuck” in a brief tweet.

Some of the Doc’s closest friends, such as TimTheTatMan and Nadeshot, have also distanced themselves from him, with Tim claiming he “cannot support” his former friend while Nadeshot said “I don’t think it takes a rocket scientist to understand that I don’t support talking to minors.”

Dr Disrespect has been dropped by his own game studio, as well as the San Francisco 49ers and Turtle Beach as the accusations continue to make waves across social media.