Dr Disrespect responds to fan Doctober Halloween costumes: “Lamborghini accident?”

Dr Disrespect’s Doctober cosplay contest returned for Halloween 2022 and after seeing some of the submissions, he has once again been blown away.

The YouTube streamer has been running his annual competition ever since the old days on Twitch, before he was banned in the summer of 2020. In 2019, for example, a pug was even pictured dressed as the best video gamer in the world.

This year, the Two-Time promised winners of the Doctober Halloween costume contest would get the chance to play alongside him.

There will be one photo champion crowned, as well as a video champ – giving members of the community a chance to dress up as him for a day.

Dr Disrespect, Twitter Here are the Doctober rules for Halloween 2022.

Dr Disrespect checks out Doctober Halloween costumes

As thousands of submissions poured into the arena on Halloween, October 31, Dr Disrespect decided to stream a few honorable mentions on his channel.

During a live stream, he said: “Here are all of the runners up… or the, ones that we should acknowledge for participating and showing real passion. Then, we’ll get into the top 10.”

It didn’t take long for the streamer to dive into some honorable mentions, before he spotted a horrible-looking Doc recreation. Its face was busted up with blood, yet the user – named AgoniaPG on Twitter – said: “I think it’s my best costume for Halloween,” tagging his idol.

Doc snapped back: “Jesus… Is this… after the Lamborghini accident?”

A few other entrants were shown on stream, with one holding a glass of liquor and a rifle of some sort. Another was spotted with lots of boxes of Doc-flavored Game Fuel and his merchandise.

There was even time for Dr Disrespect’s autobiography, from user Mark Amezquita.

Moments later, the photo competition had a winner.

Doctober 2022 winners

Lucas Thorne, who submitted a three-way image of ZLaner, Dr Disrespect, and TimTheTatman, walked away as the champion of the Doctober Halloween costume content 2022.

They said: “When you step into the arena, this is the reality check.”

The winner of the video submissions was SamuraiStyleTV – who posted a 52-second clip to Twitter.

They said: “You think you got what it takes?!”

Both members of the Champions Club will receive a pair of signed Doc glasses, a merch package, and a chance to play Duos with Dr Disrespect.

Those who placed between 2nd and 10th in each category will also be given a mystery package this Halloween.