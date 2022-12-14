Dr Disrespect responds to 2022 Twitch Recap roast 2 years after ban

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Dr Disrespect appeared to be left a little stunned when YouTuber Wildcat turned the tables on him and wanted to compare Twitch recaps for the year.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen a number of companies try and give fans a year-end recap of their activities whenever the calendar turns to December and we start to look at the new year.

The likes of Spotify Wrapped, Apple Replay, and Twitch Recap have all taken over social media at one point or another, and they’re something fans look forward to every year.

The 2022 version of Twitch Recap recently went live for viewers and streamers alike, and YouTube has gotten into the mix with its own similar feature. That, though, led to Dr Disrespect ending up with a bit of egg on his face.

Dr Disrespect roasted over 2022 Twitch recap

It’s been over two years since The Doc swapped Twitch for YouTube after being banned out of the blue – for a reason that only he and the platform appear to know about – but he’s still been dominating the streaming scene.

So, when Tyler ‘WILDCAT’ Wine tried to take a victory for his stream’s success over the last year, The Two-Time quickly chimed in. “You make me feel like a gaming god,” he replied, seemingly less than impressive by WILDCAT’s stats.

Though, the tables were quickly turned on The Doc. “Oooh now let’s compare Twitch stats,” WILDCAT quickly jibbed back. “You son of a…,” Doc answered, seemingly a bit stunned.

Some fans quickly joked that the Two-Time had been dealt some “emotional damage” with the sly reference to his long-standing ban.

As noted, The Doc is unlikely to get back on Twitch anytime soon, so you won’t be seeing him pop up on anyone’s Twitch recaps anyway.