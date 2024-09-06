Streamers conflicted as Dr Disrespect makes new claims about Twitch ban

Dr Disrespect went live for the first time since taking a hiatus after admitting he’d sent “inappropriate” messages to a fan on Twitch — and his fellow streamers have had mixed reactions.

Dr Disrespect lashed out at Twitch in his September 6 comeback stream, accusing the site’s former employees of colluding against him and purposefully trying to get him banned.

He also denied exchanging sexual messages with a minor and even claimed that a judge had determined that the conversation wasn’t illegal in nature.

While Doc claimed he had “more to disclose” in the future, he said he’s done speaking about the situation for now.

His initial tweet about the situation, which has since been deleted, prompted a slew of his fellow streamers to publicly denounce him back in June… but his latest statement has sparked a reaction of a different kind.

Twitch streamer Asmongold appeared to thoughtfully consider Doc’s side of the story, claiming that there’s still a “missing piece” of the puzzle that’s preventing him from giving a final verdict.

“There is a missing piece of this that I can’t see, but I know that it’s there. And the missing piece is why Twitch paid him out. That’s the part, like if I knew why that was, then everything else, I think, could fit together.”

When viewers accused him of fence-sitting, Asmon retorted: “I’m not interested… if my commentary negatively or positively affects somebody. …that’s not important to me. I really don’t care, to be honest with you. All we care about is what really happened. I have no interest in being on somebody’s side.”

Fellow Twitch personality Amouranth had a more humorous take on the situation, claiming she could “see the script in the reflection of his glasses.”

Kick streamer Adin Ross, however, was far more vehement in his reaction, calling Dr Disrespect a “f*cking pedophile” and asking viewers to avoid supporting him.



“That could have been your little sister, your little brother,” he argued. “He is a literal pedophile talking to a minor. No, we are not ready for this comeback.”

xQc also reacted to the Doc’s statement during a broadcast that same day, saying the streamer had to be “trolling.”

He also seemed to call into question the Doc’s claims that “Twitch banned one of their biggest money cows they could ever get, one of their biggest icons, money-making machines, the poster boy for their company – banned him outright for ‘not’ sexting a ‘not’ minor. Gotcha.”

Prominent Twitch streamer DrLupo hit back at Dr Disrespect fans in his chat, saying there’s “no way you do not have f*cking brain damage” from defending the disgraced influencer.

“If anywhere along that path you go, ‘Eh, that’s fine,’ you got something f*cked up in your head, dude,” he said. “He messaged a 17 year old when he was in his late 30s…. and every single time he talks about it, it’s gonna be sugar-coated. It’s gonna be dumbed down.”

“You do not defend that,” he continued. “There’s no defending it.”

For now, it seems that other broadcasters aren’t willing to let Doc off the hook until more proof is given. The streamer has claimed that he’ll continue to stream on YouTube and will reapply for partnership on the platform on September 25.