How to get your 2022 Twitch Recap

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Twitch Recaps for 2022 are finally available, giving users a summary of how they use the platform both as a viewer and as a streamer. Here’s how to get it.

At the end of every year, some websites and music streaming platforms begin rolling out recaps for the year that give their users the ability to see what kind of content they consumed.

Spotify Wrapped is among the most popular of these recaps, and now Twitch has released their Recaps for 2022 to give viewers and streamers a summary of what they’ve accomplished over the previous year.

Here’s everything we know about the 2022 Twitch Recaps, including how to get them.

Article continues after ad

Twitch

How to get Twitch Recap (2022)

In previous years, Twitch has provided recaps for users via email — but many were unable to view theirs due to wonky marketing email settings in their dashboard.

The company has remedied this issue for 2022, providing users with the ability to access their recaps through a brand-new website.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Alongside viewer and streamer recaps, Twitch has also provided a community tab showing how many people checked out the site in total throughout the year.

Twitch Recap 2022 alternatives

While Twitch’s Recap is easier to access for many users, it’s still fairly limited in what it’ll show you.

StreamsCharts has an alternative to this for broadcasters, which shows your peak viewer count, how many followers you’ve gained, and more.

Article continues after ad

StreamsCharts

It doesn’t offer a recap to viewers, though, which limits its overall reach. Streamers will be able to check out and download their most popular clips of the year.

There’s everything we know about this year’s Twitch Recap. For more news and other viral stories, head over to our hub.