Dove Cameron responds to Chase Hudson dating rumors

Actress Dove Cameron has given her response to the rumors surrounding herself and influencer Chase Hudson after fans became convinced the two stars were a couple.

TikTok star and music artist Chase Hudson, AKA Lil Huddy, notably separated from fellow TikToker Charli D’Amelio back in 2020 in a drama-filled saga that took over social media.

After making up, the ex-couple seemed to be close friends, with some fans even speculating that they were secretly dating on the down-low… but these rumors were flipped on their heads two years later.

In 2022, Charli went public with Landon Barker, the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. This seemed to spark some beef between Chase and Landon (who used to be buddies), with Hudson even appearing to call Charli a “homie hopper” in one of his songs.

Since then, it’s been unclear where Huddie’s feelings lie — but in December 2022, fans peeped a possible pairing between Chase and actress Dove Cameron.

The speculation started after the two posted a cozy photo together on Instagram, a platform where the both follow each other.

Not everyone was jazzed about this possible couple, with some fans begging Cameron not to date Hudson… but it looks like they were never actually dating in the first place.

Dove Cameron hits back at Chase Hudson dating rumors

Cameron has finally addressed the rumors surrounding herself and Huddy, debunking any speculation in a pointed comment on one of her TikTok videos. The clip itself sparked backlash after Cameron used a filter that claimed her ‘type’ was ‘femme daddy’ — something some fans thought might be pointing to Hudson.

“To be clear, these comments are wild,” Cameron wrote underneath the video. “I am not dating anyone. I just like to cuddle everyone when I take photos.”

Although Hudson has yet to comment on the subject at the time of writing, it’s clear that Dove Cameron is done with the drama surrounding her love life.

She isn’t the only major user on TikTok to lash out at her fanbase for their wild theories, either; Nessa Barrett also had a few stern words for her fans after they got upset at her new boyfriend.