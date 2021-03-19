Does Millie Bobby Brown have TikTok? Fans confused after Instagram video - Dexerto

Actress Millie Bobby Brown baffled fans after she uploaded a video of her dancing to a TikTok song to her Instagram, but blocked out the username under the TikTok watermark, leading some to think she could have a secret account.

Millie Bobby Brown gained global fame after she appeared as the character “Eleven” in the hit series Stranger Things, and has since gone on to star in a range of other projects, and generate millions of social media followers in the process.

Plenty of famous people have ended up joining video-sharing app TikTok, with fans keen for their favorite stars to make an account on the platform and join in with popular trends.

The actress actually had a public TikTok account in the past, but she ended up disabling her account in November 2020. She didn’t specifically address why, but shortly after her account was deleted she posted a message to her Instagram story, telling fans to “remember to be kind,” among other positive messages.

However, many fans have been left wondering if Millie has a secret TikTok account after she uploaded a video to Instagram on March 19.

In the short video that she paired with a selfie, the star danced to a popular TikTok song, but viewers noticed that she’d crossed out the username underneath the TikTok watermark.

What is Millie Bobby Brown’s TikTok username?

Unfortunately for fans keen to see Millie back on TikTok, it doesn’t look like she has any plans to revive her public account.

While some have tried to figure out what her username could be, it’s covered up pretty well in the video, likely meaning that she would rather keep her account private.

However for some fans, just seeing Millie take part in a TikTok trend, (even if it’s not on the app itself,) was entertaining, and has got people hoping that she’ll continue to upload TikTok related content – on whatever platform that happens to be.